The 2024 Copa America has begun and there is a strong chance that by the time the dust settles after the final on July 14, the tournament winners will contain at least one Liverpool player.

The Reds have representatives in each of the competition favourites, with Alexis Mac Allister running Argentina’s midfield, Alisson in goal for Brazil and Darwin Nunez carrying a stellar run of international form into the Copa for Uruguay.

There is a strong possibility, too, that Liverpool will have yet more Copa America stars within their squad by the start of the 2023-24 season, with the Anfield club linked to moves for several players on show at the South American championship in the United States this month.

Here are eight reported Liverpool targets to look out for at the 2024 Copa America.

Rodrygo

The arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and international team-mate Endrick could push Rodrygo out of Real Madrid this summer, despite the Brazilian striker’s leading role in Los Bloncos’ La Liga and Champions League double this past season.

With 17 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions, the versatile 23-year-old was a key cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering side, working diligently off the ball and having the adaptability to thrive in multiple attacking roles.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are ready to rival Manchester City’s interest in Rodrygo and have asked Madrid to name their price for the player they signed for €38 million as a teenager. It is believed the 15-time European champions will demand in excess of €100 million.

Dario Osorio

Another player Liverpool are preparing to make an offer for, according to reports in South America, is Chile winger Dario Osorio.

The 20-year-old attacker has been tipped to become one of the breakout young stars of the Copa America this summer after impressing with FC Midtjylland in his debut season with the club.

Osorio moved to the Danish side last summer and scored nine goals across 25 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign. And now the exciting young wide player has been earmarked for a key role in Chile’s frontline, where his pace, energy and skill will be combined with the veteran savvy of 35-year-old Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool face competition for Osorio from Wolves, however, who are also said to be interested in the starlet who could be available for as little as £8 million.

Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord’s 23-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez has the potential to emerge as one of the young stars of the Copa America, too, after impressing with a return of 26 goals for the Rotterdam club this past season.

The Argentina-born goal-scorer moved to De Kuip from Cruz Azul in Liga MX in 2022 and settled quickly to help Arne Slot’s side win the Eredivisie by netting 23 times in his maiden campaign.

Gimenez will lead the line for Mexico at the Copa America, and El Tri will be hoping he can translate his stellar club form to the international stage and improve upon a mediocre record of just four goals from 27 caps.

Reportedly a target for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, it is claimed new Reds boss Slot is keen on a reunion with the striker, who valued at around £42 million.

Piero Hincapie

After storming undefeated to a first-ever Bundesliga title this past season, several Bayer Leverkusen stars have been the subject of intense transfer rumours in recent months. One of Xabi Alonso’s men most often linked with an imminent big-money departure from the BayArena is Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender starred as the left-sided centre-back in Alonso’s 3-4-3 system, impressing with his tenacity in challenges, aerial ability and technical skill when launching attacks from deep.

Liverpool are the club most commonly credited with a serious interest in Hincapie, who is believed to have a £60 million release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

Willian Pacho

An alternative option to Hincapie could be his central-defensive partner in the Ecuador line-up.

Willian Pacho possesses many of the attributes that have made Hincapie such hot property over the past 12 months, sharing a strong positional awareness, excellent passing skills and the ability to stride out from the back with the ball at his feet.

The 22-year-old is also said to be valued in a similar price range to Hincapie, with Eintracht Frankfurt likely to demand around £60 million if they are to part ways with the defender they signed from Royal Antwerp in Belgium just last summer.

Alphonso Davies

Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies has for months been tipped to sign for Real Madrid this summer, with his Bayern Munich contract entering its final year and no sign of a renewal at the Allianz Arena.

But that hasn’t deterred Liverpool’s interest in the flying 23-year-old. Reports back in October claimed the Reds remain keen on Davies, with Manchester City and Chelsea also monitoring his situation.

Despite Bayern losing their grip on the Bundesliga title in 2023-24, the Ghana-born Canada star equalled his best-ever tally of assists in the German top flight with five. Given his age, vast experience and already enormous haul of medals that includes five Bundesliga crowns and a Champions League triumph, there could be no better long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson on the left side of Liverpool’s defence.

Bruno Guimaraes

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has found himself at the centre of transfer speculation this summer owing to the fact that Newcastle may be required to sell one of their top stars in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in England’s top flight since joining the Magpies from Lyon in a £40 million deal in January 2022, standing out for his ability to dribble through pressure in the middle third and create scoring chances for himself and others.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are all reportedly ready to pounce for the £100 million-rated Selecao star if Newcastle are forced to sell.

Ederson

While landing a key player like Guimaraes from a Premier League rival would prove a difficult move for Liverpool to execute this summer, they would face less resistance in a move for one of the Brazilian’s Copa America colleagues, Atalanta’s Ederson.

The 24-year-old joined La Dea from Salernitana in 2022 and this past season he excelled at the base of Gian Piero Gasperini’s midfield, protecting the backline and dictating play as Atalanta upset previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported recently that Liverpool have made contact with the player’s representatives. And according to Atalanta-focused outlets in Italy, the Reds are preparing a £38 million bid.

