Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot to BLOCK exit of vital star as Fabrizio Romano confirms Saudi ‘approach’

Liverpool stars Mo Salah and Alisson have both been linked with Saudi

Liverpool are in for a busy summer with Arne Slot facing some big decisions over who he’ll allow to leave and which players he’ll sign to replace them.

Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian will all depart Anfield on free transfers while various other stars have also been linked with exits – some of whom are vital to the Reds.

One player who’s been tipped to make a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks is Alisson Becker, who’s widely considered one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on the Brazilian international, confirming that there was an ‘approach’ from a Saudi club to sign him.

“In the last few days we heard rumours on Alisson and proposals from Saudi,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m told that there was some approaches around March, April for Alisson, trying to understand the situation around the Brazilian goalkeeper.

“The answer I got, as of now, and never say never in the market, but as of now, and of May, is that there was some approach, but Alisson is expected to stay at Liverpool.”

Arne Slot ‘very happy’ with Alisson at Liverpool

Alisson struggled with injuries in 2023/24 but still made 28 Premier League appearances in the campaign, conceding just 30 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

Romano adds that Liverpool and their new manager, Arne Slot, remain ‘very happy’ with the 31-year-old.

“Liverpool are not planning to change the goalkeeper, they are very happy with Alisson, Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. He’s not desperate to change, he’s not looking for money,” Romano added.

“And so, at the moment, there is no expectation for Alisson to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window for Saudi.”

While Alisson’s future at Anfield appears secure, the same cannot be said for his understudy, Caoimhin Kelleher.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Republic of Ireland international is ready to leave Liverpool in pursuit of more playing time as he knows he won’t be beating Alisson to a starting XI spot.

It’s thought that the Reds won’t stand in Kelleher’s way should he wish to leave, which means they’ll have to bring in a new shot-stopper to replace him.

As things stand, Liverpool’s top target is Burnley youngster James Trafford, who will reportedly be available for around £20m this summer.