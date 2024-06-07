Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot faces huge decision as Barcelona make Reds star ‘number one’ target

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a shock move away from Anfield in recent weeks and Barcelona are reportedly big admirers of his.

The Colombian international joined the Reds from Porto for roughly £50m (including add-ons) in January 2022 and has become a key member of their squad.

Diaz’s form was somewhat inconsistent in 2023/24 but he still managed to score 13 goals and made five assists in 51 appearances across all competition.

TEAMtalk understands that the 27-year-old is part of Arne Slot’s plans for the coming season but Barcelona are reportedly set to do all they can to sign him.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalans have made signing a new winger their top priority when the summer transfer window officially opens.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Nico Williams was Xavi’s top target but now that he’s left Barcelona, their sporting director Deco has switched his attention to Diaz instead.

Deco has been ‘following Diaz since he played for Porto’ and has him as his ‘number one’ summer target.

Barcelona must sell players to sign Liverpool star

Sport point out that Diaz’s season for Liverpool ‘wasn’t that spectacular’ but that hasn’t put Barcelona off making a move for him.

The winger is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and they won’t allow him to leave on the cheap and at the very least – want to ‘get their money back.’

A £50m fee would be out of reach for Barcelona at this stage given their ongoing financial issues.

They’d have to make several big-money sales to match Diaz’s price tag but Deco is already working hard on doing just that.

Frenkie de Jong, who has been identified as a target for Manchester City, is one player who could be sold for a sizeable fee, as well as former Leeds man Raphinha and centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Slot will have a big decision to make if the LaLiga giants do come forward with an offer of £50m for Diaz.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool could also lose their top talisman Mohamed Salah this summer and him and Diaz leaving in the same window is highly unlikely.

The official line from the Merseyside club is that Salah will be staying at Anfield for at least another season. However, if an offer of over £100m is launched for him from Saudi Arabia, the Reds may find it difficult to turn it down.