Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot tipped to wound Man Utd by signing Ten Hag favourite who’s ‘so good’

Liverpool are set to appoint Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new manager and speculation is rife about who his first signing will be in the summer.

Big changes are expected at Anfield in the coming months with several players expected to follow Jurgen Klopp out the exit door and Michael Edwards has already drawn up a list of targets.

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder to replace outgoing star Thiago and Slot has been urged to sign fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United have long been linked with the Barcelona midfielder who could become available this summer due to the LaLiga giant’s financial problems.

De Jong was recently described as a “crucial player” by Catalans manager Xavi. He has made 30 appearances this season and is considered one of the best midfielders in Europe on his day.

Former Feyenoord player Kaj Ramsteijn believes Slot and De Jong could be a perfect fit at Anfield. Reports suggest that Liverpool would have to pay around £85m to bring him in.

Liverpool urged to sign Man Utd target who is ‘so good’

In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Ramsteijn said that Liverpool would be an ideal next club for De Jong.

“Arne Slot to Liverpool, take Frenkie De Jong with you,” Ramsteijn said.

“I would think that would be a nice club for him. I think Frenkie is so good that I really want to see him play for trophies. Of course he became champion last year, but if Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappé next summer…

“Then they will become champions by a mile in the next five seasons. Especially given the financial situation of FC Barcelona.

“And the Premier League seems really fantastic to me. He can play anywhere. He gets the ball, turns away and creates a surplus.”

As mentioned, Man Utd have been heavily linked with De Jong ever since his former manager Erik ten Hag made the move to Old Trafford in 2022.

Those rumours have resurfaced in recent weeks amid reports claiming that the Red Devils are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements in the summer.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool take Ramsteijn’s advice and make a move for the Barcelona star.

De Jong could provide competition for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo at Anfield and he arguably has the quality to slot straight into their starting XI.

