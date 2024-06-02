Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot to make midfielder Klopp rejected his first signing, with ‘talks’ ON

Liverpool are set for a busy summer with new manager Arne Slot looking to put his own stamp on the team ahead of his first season at Anfield.

The Dutch coach has a difficult task in living up to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy but the Reds’ supporters will no doubt expect him to achieve great success in the coming years.

Slot is looking to bolster his midfield as one of his priorities for the summer, despite Klopp signing four new midfielders only last summer.

One player Liverpool have been interested in for some time is Nice youngster Khephren Thuram – and they look set to make a fresh move for him.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Merseyside giants have now ‘opened talks’ over a deal for the 23-year-old defensive midfielder.

He was on Liverpool’s shortlist last summer but Klopp decided to pursue other targets instead of him at the time.

Now, after the departure of the German, Slot could make him one of his first signings at Anfield.

Liverpool accelerate move for Khephren Thuram

Thuram is considered to be one of the best young defensive midfielders in Ligue 1 and helped Nice qualify for the Europa League with his impressive performances this season.

He made 29 appearances for Les Aiglons this term, scoring one goal and making one assist in the process. He also came close to being picked for the France team for the Euros but ultimately missed out.

Thuram’s contract is set to expire in just over 12 months and as things stand he has no intention of signing an extension, so Nice will likely look to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for a cut-price fee.

Reports suggest that Liverpool could sign him for as little as £15m – which makes him one of the best bargains available on the market.

Thuram could be brought in as a replacement for Thiago Alcantara, who will leave the Reds as a free agent when his deal expires at the end of this month.

Slot would then have the likes of Thuram, Endo and Gravenberch as options in the defensive midfield position.

The Dutchman is also keen to bring in a new centre-back, right-back and winger so the Liverpool squad could look considerably different in the next few months.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool launch a concrete bid for Thuram in the near future, as the reports suggest.

