Liverpool have been urged to consider a surprise swap transfer involving Ibrahima Konate and a top Aston Villa star.

Liverpool have held several rounds of talks with Konate to try and extend his contract, with his current terms due to expire in June. However, the two parties have been unable to strike an agreement.

The centre-back was previously keen on joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, just like his former team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold. But Madrid have cooled their interest in Konate due to his poor form this season, plunging the defender’s future into further doubt.

David Ornstein confirmed recently that there still has been no breakthrough on Konate’s contract, with Liverpool expected to enter the market for at least one new centre-half this year.

Marc Guehi remains a priority target after Liverpool’s deal for him fell through last summer, though Manchester City and Arsenal are providing competition for the Crystal Palace star.

Ex-Liverpool and Villa striker Stan Collymore thinks the two clubs could swap Konate and Ezri Konsa in a shock twist.

“Liverpool must identify a replacement for Ibrahima Konate if he leaves, especially because I don’t think Virgil van Dijk will be far behind him,” the pundit said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I know there’s been talk of Marc Guehi, but I’m looking at someone like Ezri Konsa, who’s probably going to start for England at the World Cup alongside John Stones.

“If I was head of recruitment at Liverpool, I think Konsa and Guehi would both be deals that provide good value for money. Aston Villa have PSR issues that they need to address, so if they were to get a big fee for Konsa, they might have to consider it.

“For me, Konate thinks he’s the best defender since sliced bread but hasn’t played like it recently. I’m sure he’s thinking he’ll be going to the likes of PSG or Real Madrid, but could there be a swap deal where Konsa goes to Liverpool and Konate goes to Aston Villa? That would be something that would work for both parties.”

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Konsa. He was named as a potential alternative to Guehi in July.

Konsa may not be a huge name that excites the entire Liverpool fanbase, but he has proven himself to be a classy performer in recent years.

‘Amazing’ Ezri Konsa is a ‘general’ for Villa

Fellow Villa defender Pau Torres has called him an ‘amazing’ player, while pundit Troy Deeney hailed Konsa after Unai Emery’s side beat Manchester City 1-0 in October.

“In my opinion he was man of the match, I thought he was excellent. Solid, some really smart plays,” Deeney said.

“In the first half, he puts his leg back when Erling Haaland would be through on goal. In the second half, if he doesn’t make the contact, Haaland is again through.

“Excellent defending, excellent in being a general. I thought he was fantastic.”

Konsa is certainly an option for Liverpool to consider, though swap deals are notoriously hard to put into action. Liverpool and Villa would need to agree on the valuations of the two players, while Konate’s plans would also need to be considered.

Returning to Guehi, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on Wednesday that both Liverpool and City have finalised their plans for the 25-year-old’s capture.

