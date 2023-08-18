Liverpool transfers: Premier League rival braced for Anfield bid for £50m-rated destructive midfield force

Liverpool are expected to step up their chase to land another midfielder over the coming days, with a Premier League rival reportedly braced for a bid for their £50millon-rated star.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been hit by a double blow in the market after Chelsea jumped in to beat the Anfield outfit to Brighton star Moises Caicedo, while the Blues are also closing in on another top target in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

That has led Klopp to turn to alternative options, with a deal for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo close to being finalised.

However, Liverpool are not done there and want another body on board for the German’s engine room before the summer window shuts on September 1.

Midfield is a particular area of concern after the Reds lost Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner over the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been brought in but Klopp still feels he needs a true defensive midfielder to balance out his squad and that area of the pitch in particular.

And that is where Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure comes in.

Football Insider reports that the Eagles are expecting the Merseyside club to submit an offer for the 23-year-old after they expressed interest in recent days.

Liverpool’s interest was first confirmed a couple of days ago but it now appears that they have ramped up their pursuit of the player.

Doucoure was defensively superb for Palace during the 2022/23 campaign, making 79 tackles and completing 56 interceptions from his holding role.

He made 35 appearances across all competitions for the London side last season and while he did not grab a goal he did register three assists.

Doucoure was also named in Roy Hodgson’s starting line-up for Palace’s opening game of the season against Sheffield United last weekend, with the Mali international playing the full game in the 1-0 victory.

READ MORE: Wataru Endo: Why Liverpool are signing the midfielder and everything you need to know about him

Palace could make huge Doucoure profit

Palace are likely to make a big profit on Doucoure if they do decide to sell him this summer though.

The Selhurst Park outfit paid £21m to snatch Doucoure from Lens last summer but are expecting to ask for £50m if they are to even be tempted into a sale.

Doucoure penned a five-year deal at Palace after completing the move, leaving Palace in no pressure to sell – while they have also shown in their stance with Chelsea over Michael Olise that they are determined to keep their top players.

The midfielder penned a lucrative new contract in south London on Thursday, despite the fact that the Blues had activated his bargain release clause.

To that end, any concrete Liverpool discussions with Palace over Doucoure could end up being batted away.

The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool eye shock move for Wolves star after securing Endo deal; two unnamed PL clubs in the race