Liverpool transfers: Richard Hughes nears ‘agreement’ to gift Arne Slot his first summer signing

Liverpool are close to the first signing of the Arne Slot era

Liverpool have a busy summer ahead with their new manager Arne Slot keen to put his own stamp on the squad in preparation for his first season at Anfield.

The Dutch coach has a tough task ahead of him in living up to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy and immediate success will be expected of him by the fanbase.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes started planning the transfer window before Slot’s arrival. Hughes grew up in Milan, is fluent in Italian and has excellent contacts in the Serie A.

The Reds have been linked with several players in Italy and as we have consistently reported, they are keen to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

One name that keeps cropping up in their search is Atalanta star Ederson, who has just played a key role in helping his team win the Europa League.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in the 24-year-old but the Merseyside giants have just taken a big step towards winning the race for his signature.

Liverpool close to ‘agreement’ with Serie A midfielder

According to Sports Zone, Liverpool have been ‘following Ederson all season’ and are now ‘closing in’ on his signing.

The report states that the talented centre-mid is ‘close’ to reaching an ‘agreement in principle’ on personal terms with Liverpool.

This comes after journalist Jorge Nicola claimed on Thursday that the Reds had lodged a €45m bid (approx. £38.5m) for Ederson.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Atalanta have accepted the offer – only that Ederson is keen to join Liverpool and be part of the new era under Slot.

Sports Zone don’t offer that information either but claim that Liverpool are ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race, as well as Man Utd and Spurs.

There is still time for things to change before the British transfer window opens, though, so it will be interesting to see if any of Ederson’s other suitors launch offers for him.

The Brazilian is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Italy and made 53 appearances for Atalanta this season, scoring seven goals in the process.

Slot will hope that Liverpool can secure Ederson’s signature and he continues his good form at Anfield next season.

TEAMtalk understands that the Dutch coach is also keen to sign a new winger, centre-back and full-back in the coming weeks and months.

