Liverpool transfers: Signings number four and five done as Klopp seals deal for highly-rated Leicester midfielder

Liverpool have finalised deals for their fourth and fifth new arrivals of the summer with highly-rated Leicester City prospect Trey Nyoni making the move to Anfield for an as yet unspecified fee.

The changing transfer landscape enforced by Brexit means Liverpool can no longer stockpile their academy with the best European talent, forcing them to look much closer to home. As a result, we revealed last month how the Merseysiders had taken a shine to 16-year-old Foxes prospect Nyoni.

Reds scouts identified the teenager as of the brightest young talents in the game and have been working towards a deal for the midfielder – who holds dual England and Zimbabwe citizenship – for the past few weeks.

A regular for Leicester’s U18s last season, where he scored twice and added one assist, Nyoni has also represented England at U16s level.

Now the Reds have finalised his signing with the deal officially going through on Wednesday.

Having been on Leicester’s books since the age of six, Nyoni now hopes to take his game to the next level at Kirkby, where he will work among their academy set-up.

Posting on Instagram after confirming his Leicester exit, Nyoni said: “I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”

READ MORE: All you need to know about Trey Nyoni, the Leicester wonderkid who is joining Liverpool

Liverpool continue hunt for first-team midfielders

Nyoni is unlikely to be first-team ready for Jurgen Klopp any time soon. However, the Reds boss has shown his willingness to promote his best young players if and when they are ready; Trent Alexander-Arnold being the perfect example of this.

Klopp will now also hope Nyoni follows a similar success of other recent youth additions. Indeed, Bobby Clark, signed from Newcastle and Ben Doak, who came in from Celtic, are recent examples of Liverpool’s new recruitment strategy. And with the pair both impressing during pre-season, Liverpool will now hope Nyoni is the next youngster in their ranks to shine and show first-team promise in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the Reds have also confirmed a deal for another top teen prospect, Amara Nallo, from West Ham, has also been finalised.

In terms of first-team recruits, Klopp and Co are continuing their hunt to bring in at least one more midfielder before the window closes.

Japan star Waturu Endo was brought in last week to compliment the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and new Liverpool hero Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, work continues behind the scenes to furnish Liverpool with another midfield option.

To that end, the Reds have made a fresh play to bring Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield after seeing a bid for Brazil star Andre bite the dust.

READ MORE: Liverpool call up agent to hurry through €35m midfielder transfer as Fabrizio Romano rates chances of deal