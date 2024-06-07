Liverpool transfers: Slot faces stiff competition to land €60m target as Romano confirms rival interest

Liverpool are keen on signing PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, but they face stiff competition to land his signature according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arne Slot is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window and it’s no secret that the Dutch boss already has his eye on several targets ahead of next season.

The club are looking at signing a new winger, midfielder, centre-back and right-back this summer and several targets have already been identified.

One of them is Bakayoko, who Slot will have been well aware of during his time in the Netherlands. The 21-year-old winger is coming off the back of an impressive season where he scored 12 league goals and provided nine assists.

According to reports, Slot is keen to trigger move for Bakayoko with the PSV star said to be available for a fee between €50m to €60m.

Predominately a right-winger, he is someone who could be signed as Mohamed Salah’s potential long-term replacement.

The talk of Salah heading to Saudi Arabia has cooled of late, but the Egyptian star isn’t exactly getting any younger so it makes sense that Liverpool are looking to future-proof the position.

Liverpool face competition

While Liverpool’s interest in Bakayoko has been well-documented, the club are yet to make a concrete move for the PSV star according to Romano.

The Italian journalist has also issued a warning to the Reds as he believes as many as seven other clubs are in the race to sign him this summer.

“There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool. I could mention six or seven clubs who are asking for information. He is one of the best talents around Europe in his position,” Romano told Give Me Sport.

“At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool. In terms of scouting, for sure, he is a player they know very well, but they have not started concrete negotiations for Bakayoko.

“There are many clubs in England, but also in Germany, who are interested. There are many possibilities for him, so he wants to take his time to see the best opportunity.

“He is going to be one of the names for the transfer market, for sure, he will be one of the big names to follow. But at the moment, it’s not something imminent. I do not expect any imminent movement around Bakayoko.”

