Arne Slot is set to be reunited with former charge Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool are reportedly making strides towards signing a top Arne Slot target who will add depth to a key area of the Reds defence if they can secure his services.

Slot is set to be reunited with former charge Lutsharel Geertruida with Liverpool set to open personal talks with the star full-back in the coming days.

Liverpool face fierce competition to sign the versatile defender, with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta also said to be very keen on bringing Geertruida on board.

Feyenoord had hoped to convince Geertruida to commit to an extension but with big clubs buzzing around it seems they are consigned to losing him and would rather cash in on him now rather than allow him to leave for free next summer.

The 23-year-old’s ability to provide cover at both full-back positions as well as centrally has made him an attractive target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Those three clubs all find themselves in need of quality defenders to sustain their push to try and challenge Manchester City for the league.

Arsenal’s interest in Geertruida will be of the greatest concern to Liverpool and that could push them into stumping up a bid for the player to make the reunion with Slot happen.

The Netherlands international has spent his entire professional career at Feyenoord up until this point but Premier League clubs appear to have no concern about his ability to adjust to the English game.

Physically imposing and solid in defence, Geertruida has also put up decent numbers when it comes to creating chances for teammates and analysts believe he would make a great fit for Liverpool.

A trusted soldier for Arne Slot to build around

Slot should be well aware of the qualities of Liverpool’s top players but it wouldn’t hurt for him to bring along a trusted player from Feyenoord to ensure he has someone onside in the dressing room right away.

The former Feyenoord boss got great utility out of Geertruida across the last campaign using him predominantly as a right-back but also having him fill in on the left and play as a centre-back.

Geertruida was spotted at Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium, which naturally led to him being heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

With other teams hunting the target, Liverpool have sought to get ahead in the queue by meeting the Dutch club’s €32m valuation of the player.

