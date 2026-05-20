According to reports, Liverpool have now switched to a £47.5m Mohamed Salah replacement because the move for Yan Diomande is at risk of collapse.

Despite spending around £450m on signings last season, Liverpool have somehow gone backwards since being crowned Premier League champions in 2024/25 and need another squad overhaul this summer.

This is partly because of the decline of several key players, including Salah, who will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

Salah is doing his best to take head coach Arne Slot with him, and it is a priority for Liverpool to find a suitable long-term replacement for the veteran winger ahead of next season.

The Reds need upgrades in several positions, but they should prioritise the flanks, and with Cody Gakpo being another massive disappointment this season, they realistically need two wingers.

In recent months, Diomande has emerged as the likely successor to Salah, and we reported last month that Liverpool have ‘approved’ this £87m signing ahead of the summer.

Now, though, Football Insider are reporting that the Reds will ‘turn attention’ to Diomande’s RB Leipzig teammate, Antonio Nusa, after ‘concerns arose’ with the original deal.

The report states that Liverpool are keen to sign both players, but they will focus on Nusa, who is reportedly a cheaper alternative with a valuation of around £47.5m, if a move for Diomande proves ‘too difficult’ with RB Leipzig making it clear they ‘want to keep’ him and will only let one of these players leave this summer.

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Diomande issue confirmed as he hints at his transfer decision

We have previously reported that RB Leipzig are keen to retain Diomande for one more year and this could block Liverpool from signing him this summer, and the player himself has hinted that his future lies with the Bundesliga side.

When asked by Fussball Transfers if he intends to remain at RB Leipzig beyond this season, Diomande responded: “Yes!”

He added: “I’m under contract in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. But after that, nobody knows what will happen.

“Everyone has ambitions, including me. My dream is to play at the highest level possible.”

This is certainly a blow for Liverpool because Diomande has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the Bundesliga this season, having contributed 12 goals and seven assists in his 33 appearances.

The 19-year-old would arguably benefit from continuing his development at Leipzig for at least one more season before making a big move elsewhere, though Nusa would be a pretty underwhelming alternative for Liverpool.

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