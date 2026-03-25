Liverpool have picked out two replacements for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have reportedly chosen their ‘two main targets’ to replace Mohamed Salah, but TEAMtalk understands one deal is virtually a non-starter.

The Reds were always likely to sign a long-term replacement for Salah this summer, but this has become a more pressing concern this week.

This comes as the veteran forward announced on Tuesday that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season. Also, despite having a year remaining on his contract, he will depart the Premier League giants on a free transfer.

Salah has not been his usual self this season and this has contributed to Liverpool’s sudden downfall, with Arne Slot’s side crying out for an injection of pace and goal threat in wide areas.

And Liverpool seemingly think Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and/or RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande can offer that, with Caught Offside claiming they are FSG’s ‘two main targets’ to replace Salah.

Liverpool are said to ‘love’ Olise and ‘feel they can tempt him back to the Premier League’, with it also noted that a cash-plus-player deal involving Cody Gakpo could be used to unlock this ‘marquee signing’.

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Why Olise to Liverpool is a non-starter…

This indicates Liverpool favours Olise over Diomande, and this aligns with our information regarding their dream replacement for Salah.

However, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed Liverpool did not receive a satisfactory response from Olise when making a new enquiry for his services.

Bailey explained: “Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list.

“I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

Regarding Diomande, we understand he is emerging as one of the leading alternatives to Olise, partly because he is far more affordable than the Bayern Munich superstar.

Latest Liverpool news: Reds offered Olise’s teammate as huge Slot update surfaces

So, Liverpool will not be signing Olise, but they could still land a Bayern Munich star in this summer’s transfer window.

This is because the Reds are among a host of Premier League clubs who have been offered left-back Alphonso Davies, who could be sold only a few months after penning a contract extension.

Regarding Salah, the departing Liverpool star is said to have two leading options for his next move, while his exit announcement has had a ‘massive impact’.

Elsewhere, there has been a huge update on Slot’s future at Liverpool, with a triple Saudi raid in the offing.