Liverpool have been told to break the bank for a top Real Madrid star

Liverpool have been urged to break the bank again this summer and sign an elite LaLiga midfielder who is as ‘near to Steven Gerrard’ as it gets, although it’s Premier League rivals Manchester United who continue to show concrete interest in the LaLiga star.

The Anfield outfit splashed out more than £400million on new signings last summer, but are once again being urged to splash the cash and sign one of the best midfielders in European football.

That’s despite the Liverpool midfield arguably being the most settled area of their team, although continued Real Madrid interest in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai does give credence towards another addition in the engine room.

Interest from the Spanish giants in the Liverpool pair comes amid continued fascination from English clubs in Bernabeu standout Federico Valverde, although it’s United and not Liverpool who have been more heavily linked with the Uruguay international.

Indeed, it was reported late in the winter window that the Red Devils had actually made an offer for the 27-year-old, although that was at a time when there were doubts over Kobbie Mainoo’s future.

However, former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes his old club should prioritise a leader in the centre of the pitch, pointing to £120m-rated Valverde as the perfect fit.

Speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, Murphy highlighted the Real star’s physical presence, leadership and all-round ability, while also comparing him to Anfield legend Gerrard.

He said: “Call me old fashioned, but I’d be going for someone in the middle of the pitch who is a leader. Someone everyone can look up to. A bit like Szoboszlai has done this season.

“I always look at Federico Valverde at Madrid. If they could get him, he’s everything. He’s as near to Gerrard as I’ve seen – he’s got wonderful athleticism and he can do everything.

“He’s not as good as Gerrard, but he’s a phenomenal player.”

Liverpool facing Valverde disappointment

There was a caveat to Murphy’s comments, though, with the former England man acknowledging that getting Valverde out of Madrid would be extremely difficult.

He added: “They might not be able to get him out, but someone like that who can walk through the door and grasp it. There’s no risk with a signing like that, even if it costs £100 million.”

However, the player himself appeared to pour cold water on the chances of him leaving the Bernabeu any time soon in a recent interview with Marca.

The midfielder said: “I’m very happy to be part of this team, it’s an honour to have these teammates and to keep improving as a team.

“Wearing it (the captain’s armband) is fantastic. I try to bring out my best, and in recent matches it’s been difficult not to do so.

“I train to bring out the best in myself. I appreciate the support of my teammates, who always make me smile, and the coaching staff for trusting in me.”

