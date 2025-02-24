Liverpool have been urged to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak in a big-money swoop this summer amid claims the striker would be happy to join the Reds.

The Swedish international is undoubtedly one of Europe’s best centre-forwards on his day and has bagged a very impressive 19 goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Isak’s superb form has captured the attention of several elite clubs at Liverpool are among them, but luring him away from Newcastle this summer will be incredibly difficult.

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise feels Liverpool need a more prolific striker, after Darwin Nunez has struggled for consistent form of late.

Riise believes Isak would be a ‘great signing’ for the Reds and reckons he would ‘love’ to make the switch to Anfield.

“I’ve seen the rumours saying that you he would love a move to Liverpool as well. Every striker would love to go to Liverpool at the moment when how they play, I think it would be a great addition to the team,” Riise said, as cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he’s quick, he’s very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing. If there’s one place I think Liverpool should strengthen or do something in the summer it’s the striker position for sure.”

Newcastle could demand £150m for Isak – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has confirmed that a number of sides are admirers of Isak, including Liverpool and Arsenal, but Newcastle have zero intention of letting him go.

Some reports have suggested that Isak has a verbal agreement to leave Newcastle for around £80m this summer should they miss out on Champions League qualification, but this is not the case.

Suitors have called Newcastle about Isak in previous windows, and even when they the Magpies were tight on PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) calculations, and under more pressure to sell, Isak was still a name Newcastle were not even putting a price on, let alone one below £100m.

Isak is well contracted until 2028 and even without an extension – which Newcastle are keen to negotiate – he is considered untouchable.

The feeling remains Newcastle won’t engage or even entertain changing their position unless a British transfer record offer above £115m is made, and some sources even argue £150m would be required.

Isak is also only thinking about helping Newcastle secure a top four or five finish right now which would see them play in the Champions League again next term.

Liverpool round-up: Kimmich free transfer? / Right-back wanted

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose contract expires in June.

The 30-year-old is one of several midfield targets being looked at by Arne Slot’s side as they look to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Talks between Bayern and Kimmich over a contract extension are at a standstill because he does not feel part of the club’s future, per sources.

We understand both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on a deal for Kimmich in the summer transfer window.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly made an ‘approach’ for talented Flamengo right-back Wesley as the speculation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold persists

Sporting director Richard Hughes is set to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old Brazilian, who has also been targeted by Everton previously.

Per the report, a deal to bring the player to Anfield could cost Liverpool in the region of £25m (€30m, $31.6m).

