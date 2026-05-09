World-class star ‘planning to leave Liverpool’ and ‘considering terminating his contract’ – report

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is planning to leave Anfield at the end of the season, according to an outrageously speculative report in the Turkish media, but TEAMtalk believes that the fanciful rumour should be treated with extreme caution.

Van Dijk is one of the best and most important players for Liverpool and is a regular in manager Arne Slot’s starting line-up when he is fit and available.

The Netherlands international central defender signed a new deal with Liverpool in April 2025 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2027.

Like most of his Liverpool team-mates, the 2025/26 campaign has not been great for Van Dijk, and it has emerged in the Turkish media that he is ready to sever ties with last season’s Premier League winners.

According to Fotomac, Van Dijk is planning to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and is even willing to terminate his contract with the Reds.

The report has claimed Galatasaray want to sign the 34-year-old in the summer of 2026.

Galatasaray, who won the Turkish Super Lig title last season, are keen on strengthening their defence this summer and have placed Van Dijk ‘at the top of their list’.

Fotomac has added: ‘Virgil Van Dijk, who is planning to leave Liverpool, has become a leading candidate for Galatasaray.’

Not only is the Dutchman ‘open’ to a move to the Turkish Super Lig giants, but the former Southampton star ‘is considering terminating his contract’ with Liverpool, too.

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Virgil van Dijk unlikely to leave Liverpool

In football, you just never know, but it is hard to see Van Dijk leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

There have been rumours lately about Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool, but they have been coming from the Turkish media.

Like Fotomac, A Spor has also reported Galatasaray’s interest in Van Dijk.

Now, Galatasaray might well be keen on a 2026 summer deal for Van Dijk, but that does not mean that the Dutchman would be willing to move, and that too by terminating his contract with Liverpool.

Winger Mohamed Salah will leave Anfield at the end of the season, and goalkeeper Alisson could also join Juventus.

It is hard to envisage Liverpool letting three of their most senior players leave in the same window.

Moreover, Liverpool need Van Dijk for at least another season to lead their defence.

Ibrahima Konate, who is close to signing a new contract with Liverpool, is a senior figure, but the Frenchman is not a leader in the mould of Van Dijk – not yet anyway.

With Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet set to be part of the Liverpool first-team set-up next season, the Reds cannot afford to let Van Dijk leave, given his extensive experience and ability to help the young central defenders.

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