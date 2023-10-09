Liverpool vulnerable as LaLiga giant prepare raid for underused star; likely transfer cost revealed

A Spanish heavyweight believe an underused Liverpool star ‘fits perfectly’ into their 2024 vision, and how much a summer transfer could cost has been revealed by a report.

The Reds are back among the title contenders this season after overseeing a much-needed midfield rebuild. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived on permanent deals and Liverpool already look a different animal to last season.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have become instant starters, though Endo – the only out and out holding midfielder of the four – has had to be patient thus far.

The end result has seen Mac Allister generally deployed out of position at the base of midfield. It’s a role the Argentine can perform, though it will not be what he or Jurgen Klopp had in mind when arriving from Brighton in a £35m deal.

One alternative Klopp does have at his disposal is Spanish youngster, Stefan Bajcetic.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term and was duly rewarded with a contract extension running until 2027.

However, the holding midfielder is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this term. Instead, his limited opportunities have come in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

Now, according to a report out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), LaLiga powerhouse Sevilla sense an opportunity.

Sevilla gunning for Bajcetic; £13m enough?

It’s claimed Sevilla are embarking on a new transfer strategy under Victor Orta and aim to sign ‘young talent that not only strengthens the team in the present, but also becomes a fundamental pillar for the future.’

Bajcetic is a player Sevilla believe ticks that category. In fact, it’s stated the Reds midfielder ‘fits perfectly into the club’s long-term vision.’

A summer swoop in 2024 is touted and per the report, a figure of around €15m (approx. £13m) could be enough to seal a deal.

Bajcetic cost Liverpool just £224,000 when plucked from Celta Vigo’s academy back in 2020. As such, any fee in the region of £13m would represent a colossal profit margin for the club.

However, when adding their take on the Spanish report, Caught Offside suggest Liverpool will be reluctant to sell.

Bajcetic’s contract (running until 2027) means Liverpool are under no pressure to cash in. His versatility – having deputised at right-back in the Europa League victory over LASK – is also a major plus for Klopp and co.

As such, any potential exit would likely require Sevilla making an offer too good to refuse. Failing that, Bajcetic would have to push for the move and there’s no suggestion he wants out of Anfield any time soon.

