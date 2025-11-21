Liverpool want £120m ‘complete’ star to make Man Utd U-turn – Anfield audition imminent

Liverpool are interested in bringing Elliot Anderson to Anfield, according to a report, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the Nottingham Forest midfielder is keen on a move to Manchester United and working under manager Ruben Amorim.

Anderson is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has gone to another level since leaving Newcastle United for Nottingham Forest in 2024.

The 23-year-old England international midfielder has scored three goals and given seven assists in 56 appearances for the Tricky Trees so far in his career and is also very likely to turn out for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s top midfield target in 2026.

While Nottingham Forest are said to be demanding £120million (€136.3m, $157.6m) for Anderson, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are confident of striking a deal for the 23-year-old for half of that sum – 60m (€56.8m, $65.5m).

Man Utd insiders have told us that Anderson himself would be “very keen” on a move to Old Trafford.

Fletcher has reported that the former Newcastle star is ‘attracted by the opportunity to compete at the highest level and the chance to immerse himself in the prestige of a big six club’.

We understand that Arsenal also have a liking for Anderson, who was described this month as “a very complete and mobile midfielder” by England manager Thomas Tuchel on BBC Sport.

The Times has now reported that Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are also keen on a 2026 deal for Anderson, ‘although they spent big on their midfield this summer’.

The report has reported interest in Anderson from Man Utd and Newcastle United as well.

Elliot Anderson’s Liverpool audition this weekend

While Liverpool do have a very strong midfield department, links with Anderson do not come as a huge surprise.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is a midfielder that Liverpool are monitoring, with Man Utd also keen on the England international.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but Real Madrid are keen on the latter.

Anderson and Wharton are two of the best young English midfielders, and there is little to separate the two players, so one can understand why Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the Forest midfielder, especially if Mac Allister leaves for Los Blancos next summer.

Anderson will get the chance to prove how good he is when he turns on against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool will take on Forest this weekend, and Anderson will play a pivotal role for the visiting team.

Of course, Liverpool will be fully aware of how good Anderson is, but a strong performance in the middle of the park at Anfield will enhance his reputation even more.

