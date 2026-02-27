Liverpool target €60m Colombian striker who’s a ‘world-class finisher’ – report

Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have added Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez to their list of potential signings to bring to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but TEAMtalk believes that Newcastle United would be a more realistic destination.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak were the two strikers that Liverpool signed in the summer of 2025. While Ekitike joined from Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool raided Premier League rivals Newcastle for Isak.

While Ekitike has been a success this season with 15 goals and four assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Liverpool, injury problems have restricted Isak to just 16 appearances.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool have now taken a shine to another striker, with Sporting CP star Luis Suarez impressing the Reds’ scouts.

The Colombia international striker, who is the namesake of Liverpool legend Luis Suarez, has been ‘added’ to Liverpool’s list of players to monitor for the summer transfer window.

Liverpool ‘view’ Suarez as ‘a versatile finishing option for their attacking rotation’, according to the report.

Sports Boom has reported that Suarez has got ‘the tag of a world-class finisher’, noting that Sporting CP want €60million (£52.5m, $71m) for the 28-year-old.

Suarez has been on the books of Sporting CP since the summer of 2025 when he joined from Almeria.

The forward is under contract at the Portuguese giants until the summer of 2030.

Suarez has been on fire this season, scoring 27 goals and giving six assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Sporting CP.

Newcastle also want Luis Suarez

Liverpool may well have Suarez on their radar, but it is hard to see the defending Premier League champions splash €60million (£52.5m, $71m) on a 28-year-old striker this summer.

With Isak (when fit and available) and Ekitike in the squad, Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not need another established striker.

According to Sports Boom, Newcastle have also been impressed with Suarez, and we believe that the Magpies would be a more realistic club for the striker than Liverpool to move to this summer.

Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa and William Osula are the three centre-forward options for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at the moment.

While Woltemade has done well for the Magpies, Wissa has had injury problems and Osula is still only 22.

Suarez is the kind of established striker who is at the top of his game and in great form that Newcastle could do with signing in the summer transfer window.

