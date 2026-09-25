Liverpool want to sign insanely fast winger Jurgen Klopp trusts

Liverpool are one of two Premier League giants particularly keen on signing a Premier League winger, though his club are already making attempts to obstruct the move.

The Reds signed two new wingers in the summer, but if having their way, that number would have been three. Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz arrived, though the initial plan was to sign a left-footed right winger too, which is now something Liverpool lack.

Cody Gakpo had been on course to join Manchester City, with Liverpool pushing to sign Yankuba Minteh or Ismaila Sarr.

But when neither deal was deemed possible to make for a suitable price, the plug was pulled on Gakpo’s deal.

The Dutchman has started the new campaign in superb fashion, though according to Sky Sports, Liverpool might still go in for another winger sooner rather than later.

They revealed Andoni Iraola’s side, along with Arsenal, are particularly keen on signing Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

Liverpool could move for Kevin Schade

Senior Sky reporter, Lyall Thomas, wrote: ‘Brentford have held initial talks with Kevin Schade about a new long-term contract in the wake of his excellent start to the campaign and increasing interest from bigger clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool.

‘The winger has scored three goals with Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season, putting them fourth in the Premier League from their opening five games, with two victories at home to Tottenham and Chelsea and three draws.

‘Schade has been tracked by big Premier League clubs for some time, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but Arsenal and Liverpool are thought to have been the keenest as the summer transfer window came to a close.

‘The Germany international has entered the final two years of his current Brentford deal – signed when he joined from SC Freiburg for £20m in June 2023 – and the West London club are keen to give him improved terms.’

Schade is right-footed and can operate on either flank, meaning he wouldn’t necessarily solve Liverpool’s need for a specialist right winger.

Nevertheless, he’s among the fastest players in the Premier League right now, and blistering speed is something Liverpool sorely lacked in wide areas last term.

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The one thing Barcola and Munoz have in common is their electric pace, and if adding Schade to the mix too, Liverpool would have top tier speed out wide both from the off in games and after making substitutions.

Schade has scored three times in the Premier League already this season and was recently rewarded with a start in Jurgen Klopp’s first match in charge of the German national side.

Germany had looked on course to win Klopp’s first game, though ironically, it was his former player at Liverpool, Gakpo, who scored a late equaliser.