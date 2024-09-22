Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has explained why he is convinced Mo Salah intends to stay at Anfield beyond this season, while the player’s ideal replacement in a Reds shirt has been named were he to leave.

The Egyptian star is widely regarded as the Reds’ most influential player, having started the season in brilliant form and having surged up to fifth on the club’s all-time top scorers list. However, his £350,000 a week deal at Liverpool is due to expire at the end of the current season, with the player recently sending supporters into something of a panic with his “as you know this is my last year” comments in relation to his soon-to-expire contract.

Since those comments were aired much has been said about the player’s future, with Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge among those convinced that Salah plans to stick around.

Any new deal will likely need Liverpool to offer him a pay hike on his existing wage – which is already the largest in the club’s history.

However, James is adamant that Salah intends to stick around and believes the level of performance seen by Salah already this season illustrates a player who is determined to stay.

“I think if Mo Salah wanted out of Liverpool, or he had his head turned by the other opportunities available to him, then I don’t think you’d see the version of Mo Salah we’ve seen so far,” James said.

“We know he can earn huge sums of money by moving elsewhere and he could take a move to one of those places and not have to produce the standard of performance he does for Liverpool. For me, I look at what Salah is producing in the shirt as a barometer to his desire and likelihood of signing a new contract.

“His first three performances were sensational. He’s back and looked better than we’ve seen him, and when you’re Mo Salah and you have his body of work, that’s really saying something. What Mo’s doing, it looks like he could produce a season that could be his best at Liverpool. That’s why I think he’ll stay. He’s not slowing down, he’s going up through the gears.”

DID YOU SEE? ➡️ Exclusive: Salah told three big reasons to sign new Liverpool deal as pundit dismisses major move

Mo Salah: Liverpool right to delay talks as ideal replacement is named

Sources have since told TEAMtalk that there remains very genuine fears at Anfield that this will indeed by Salah’s final year at the club and that he was telling the truth when speaking after the 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Despite Salah being able to discuss a contract overseas from January 1, James insists Liverpool have been right not to rush into talks over an extension for the 32-year-old.

“It would have been easy for Arne Slot to go in and offer these guys new deals right away, but he’s waited, which I think is the right thing to do for a new manager,” he said.

“For the players, they’ve seen what Slot is bringing on the pitch and off it, and they’ll be thinking they want to be part of it. From a Liverpool point-of-view, the more successful they are on the pitch, the easier it’ll be to retain these players and ask them to commit for a couple more years.”

Meanwhile, another former Liverpool man, Glen Johnson, believes Federico Chiesa is the ideal man to replace Salah if the Egyptian to walk away next summer.

“He’s come to the club with a slight injury, so I think they’re protecting him a little bit at the moment. Once he gets over this injury and is match-fit, then I believe he will help this team big time,” Johnson said.

“He’s a player that works his socks off, charges around and a lot of the lads at Liverpool do that already, so he’ll fit in just fine.”

When questioned if the Italy winger could step into the shoes of Salah at Anfield, Johnson answered: “Yes. You don’t want Mo to leave, but with Chiesa there already and If Eberechi Eze was also to come in next summer, then they’d both be very good options if Mo departs.”

Slot dampens Zubimendi talk as Liverpool offer another attacker a new deal

Elsewhere this weekend, Slot has dampened speculation that Liverpool could launch a fresh approach to sign Martin Zubimendi when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Real Sociedad star pulled the plug on a summer move after deciding to stay in Sen Sebastian.

However, in the last few days strong reports claim he now regrets that decision and has is hoping the Reds can resurrect the deal in the winter window.

Slot, though, has indicated that is unlikely to be happening, claiming the Reds have ‘moved on’ and also having talked up the credentials of the main beneficiary of that transfer failure: Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, it’s also been claimed that Slot is also impressed by the form of Luis Diaz since his appointment as Reds boss and has urged the Merseysiders to offer the Colombian a new deal.

His deal currently runs until summer 2027, but following a summer of speculation that saw the former FC Porto man linked with Barcelona among others, Slot is now keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Salah stats illustrate star’s importance to Liverpool

A frequent goalscorer for Liverpool, Salah has topped the goalscoring charts in each and every season he has played for the Reds and since that bargain £36.9m (€44m, $49.1m) transfer from Roma.

While his famed partnership alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane inspired Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory over successive seasons, the Egyptian has outlasted both his former teammates by some distance and remains a player very much at the top of his game.

As a result, it is easy to see why the Reds will be desperate to hang on to his services for longer and, while they will likely need to pay out the largest deal in the club’s history to do so, the cost of losing his goals would be keenly felt were he to leave.

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Mo Salah’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable