Liverpool ‘will lose’ Salah, as ex-Prem man states he’ll earn more than Ronaldo and ‘can’t turn down’ mega offer

Mohamed Salah could apparently earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo after his next move

Gabby Agbonlahor feels that Mohamed Salah will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, as Liverpool “will lose” the attacker, who will be offered a contract he “can’t turn down”.

Salah was approached for a transfer to the Saudi Pro League last summer. It was reported that Liverpool had rejected an offer of £150million for their superstar.

But he is now in the final year of his contract, and the danger of him moving to the Middle East has not gone away.

According to Agbonlahor, Salah will be leaving Liverpool, and he’ll do so for an enormous contract, higher than Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo’s.

“I’m hearing it’ll be free transfer and how annoying would that be for Liverpool to lose Salah at 31 [32] on a free transfer,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I think he’ll end up getting more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo is getting paid over there [Saudi Arabia], he’ll be the face [of the league].

“I can’t say [who told me] but I just think he would have signed a new contract by now and it’s enough money that he can’t turn down over there.”

Salah interest has never stopped

Though Liverpool turned away Al-Ittihad and their £150million offer in 2023, interest from the Saudi Pro League has never stopped.

Links to the league and its biggest sides have continued very frequently, and they seem happy to wait for Salah to become available.

For Liverpool, there would be no good time to lose their superstar, and that’s why they turned down so much money last summer.

But he has been directly involved in seven goals in five Premier League games, evidencing that though he’s 32, he’s still right at the top of his game.

Unfortunately for them, it looks as if they won’t get to see the best of Salah for much longer.

Liverpool hope to replace Salah well

A number of star attackers have been linked with Liverpool of late, as they sense they may have to replace Salah.

TEAMtalk understands that Karim Adeyemi is on their list, as well as Takefusa Kubo.

Also linked in forward areas is former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Elsewhere, Marc Guehi has reportedly told friends that he’d prefer moving to Liverpool over Newcastle, who continue to court him.

But Mark Lawrenson can’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold turning down Real Madrid, so there may be another Liverpool icon to replace alongside Salah.

Biggest contracts in Saudi Pro League

That Agbonlahor believes Salah will be paid more than Ronaldo means he’ll be on an absolutely enormous deal.

Ronaldo earns the highest contract in the Saudi Pro League, with a reported net wage of £3.14million per week, as per Capology.

Next on the list are Karim Benzema and Neymar, who both earn approximately £1.6million per week.

Rounding out the top five in the league are Riyad Mahrez, earning £821,000,000 per week, and Sadio Mane’s £630,000,000-per-week contract.