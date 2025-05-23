Liverpool win race to sign Florian Wirtz with record-breaking fee to be finalised

Reliable transfer journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have made HUGE updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz, with the Reds now expected to seal the record-breaking transfer ahead of Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are set to make Wirtz their next statement signing and they are ready to splash out a new record fee, with Bayer Leverkusen demanding €150m (£126m) for his signature.

Bayern Munich‘s interest in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is no secret. They made their first enquiry to sign Wirtz months ago, but now Liverpool have thundered past the German giants in the race.

The first BOMBSHELL update came from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who was given credit for calling the story first by Ornstein and Romano later on.

“EXCL. Florian Wirtz one step away from Liverpool Football Club! While the German midfielder had previously informed Manchester City that he had chosen Bayern Munich…” Tavolieri posted on X.

“He and his entourage have just confirmed to #FCBayern and board members that he will be joining #LFC!

“Wirtz personally informed the Bavarian management of his decision… Liverpool will now finalize the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for around €150M.”

Liverpool ‘on course’ to seal incredible Florian Wirtz deal – Ornstein

If completed as expected, Liverpool’s €150m (£126m) signing of Wirtz will destroy their current transfer record, which stands at £85m (including add-ons) for Darwin Nunez.

Wirtz will also become the Premier League’s most expensive signing ever, a title which currently belongs to Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea from Brighton for £115m.

Shortly after Tavolieri’s update, David Ornstein confirmed that Wirtz’s blockbuster switch to Anfield is ‘on course’ to be completed.

“Liverpool given huge boost in Florian Wirtz pursuit – Bayern Munich believe 22yo on course for Anfield move if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Clubs would still need to agree deal – not a formality – but Germany int’l favours Liverpool,” Ornstein posted on X.

And then in a THIRD huge update, Romano states that Liverpool ‘want to be fast’ and seal a deal for Wirtz imminently.

“Liverpool are confident to get Florian Wirtz deal done after fresh contacts in last 24/48 hours. Talks ongoing to get final green light but #LFC are now favorites ahead of Bayern in the race for German gem. Liverpool want to be fast,” Romano posted on X.

Everything now points towards Liverpool completing a deal for Wirtz in the coming days and supporters have every right to be excited about the superstar’s arrival.

