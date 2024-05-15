Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Signing a new winger is a strong topic of consideration for Liverpool in the summer 2024 transfer window, so here are all the potential targets who may be of interest to them.

Mohamed Salah is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, although he could fulfil it despite links with a move to Saudi Arabia. Even so, Liverpool could give consideration to signing another wide man, having struggled to find a consistent successor to Sadio Mane on the opposite flank despite the individual strengths of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the wingers Liverpool have been linked with for the summer since the last transfer window closed. The players are listed in alphabetical order (divided by the divisions they currently play in) and we tell you their current club, age, how long they’re under contract for, what level of interest the Reds might have in them and which other clubs could rival them for the signings.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Jarrod Bowen

Current club: West Ham

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2030

It was only back in October that Bowen signed a new contract with West Ham. Highly rated by the departing Jurgen Klopp, Bowen seems unlikely to join Liverpool – especially since the rumour has come from a questionable source.

Anthony Gordon

Current club: Newcastle

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2026

Formerly a Liverpool academy player and then an Everton first-team star, Gordon has been linked with a shock return to Merseyside by British tabloids.

Mohammed Kudus

Current club: West Ham

Age: 23 (turns 24 in August)

Contract expires: 2028 (option until 2029)

Kudus only came to the Premier League last year but has impressed with West Ham. There have been claims he could be considered by Liverpool, with reports in his native Ghana indicating the Reds would be willing to pay a big fee for him.

Pedro Neto

Current club: Wolves

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk exclusively reported in March that Liverpool, along with Manchester City and Newcastle, were interested in Neto.

Michael Olise

Current club: Crystal Palace

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Although other clubs such as Manchester United might be more keen on Olise, there have been rumours that he could be of interest to Liverpool too, particularly standing out because he is left-footed.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Crysencio Summerville

Current club: Leeds United

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2026

With Arne Slot taking the reins as Liverpool manager, he has been backed to reunite with former Feyenoord prospect Summerville. Initial reports came from the Netherlands, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Summerville is of interest to Liverpool.

LALIGA

Takefusa Kubo

Current club: Real Sociedad

Age: 22 (turns 23 in June)

Contract expires: 2029

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – have kept mentioning Kubo as a potential Salah replacement.

Rodrygo

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Don’t get too excited about this one – it popped up in the Spanish media but has been discredited by Fabrizio Romano. Even if Liverpool were to try and sign Rodrygo, it’d take a lot of money for Real Madrid not to reject the bid.

Nico Williams

Current club: Athletic Bilbao

Age: 21 (turns 22 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

Online reports in England have linked Liverpool with Williams, who is ready for the next step of his career, but they would face competition from other clubs, such as Chelsea and Tottenham (as TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan has revealed).

BUNDESLIGA

Donyell Malen

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Reports in Germany have named Malen as someone who remains on Liverpool’s radar, but he has also been linked with Manchester United and former club Arsenal.

Dani Olmo

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

Dubious reports in Olmo’s native Spain have listed Liverpool among a whole host of Premier League clubs linked with the attacking midfielder.

Leroy Sane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2025

Regularly tipped as a potential Salah replacement, including by our own colleague Rudy Galetti, Sane could in theory be brought back to the Premier League after a previous spell with Manchester City if he does not extend his stay in his native Germany.

REST OF EUROPE

Johan Bakayoko

Current club: PSV

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2026

Fabrizio Romano denied Liverpool are actively pushing for Bakayoko in March, but it may have been because his future will be decided after the season. Liverpool were linked with Bakayoko last year as well and he may well remain on their radar. Various other clubs – such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal within the Premier League – have also been tipped to target the Belgium international.

Federico Chiesa

Current club: Juventus

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2025

Chiesa is someone who has been linked with Liverpool for a long time, and various other clubs have been mentioned ahead of the final year of his contract. However, our correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported he is likely to sign a new contract with Juventus after all.

Marcus Edwards

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

These reports came when Sporting’s Ruben Amorim was being linked with the Liverpool manager’s job and there hasn’t been much trace of them since.

Vakhtang Salia

Current club: Dinamo Tbilisi

Age: 16 (turns 17 in August)

Contract expires: Unknown

One for the future rather than immediately for the first team, one would imagine, the Georgian prospect is said to have been scouted by multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

REST OF WORLD

Luis Guilherme

Current club: Palmeiras

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2026

One of many top prospects at Palmeiras, Luis Guilherme is said to have been scouted by Liverpool (and various other Premier League outfits).

Gustavo Nunes

Current club: Gremio

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2028

Looking to the future, Liverpool are among the many clubs to be scouting the Brazilian, according to reports in the British tabloids.

