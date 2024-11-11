Liverpool wowed by £60m-rated Nott’m Forest star, with signing wanted irrespective of Van Dijk exit

Liverpool will look to sign a centre-back irrespective of whether Virgil van Dijk stays or goes

Liverpool intend to sign a centre-back irrespective of whether Virgil van Dijk leaves in 2025, and a report claims Nottingham Forest ace Murillo is fast emerging as a key transfer target.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk is out of contract at season’s end. Liverpool’s intention is to tie all three of those superstars down to fresh terms, though the trio will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs come January 1 if new deals aren’t sealed in the next seven weeks.

Liverpool possess four strong options at centre-half in Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah.

But according to Caught Offside, the Reds aim to add another high quality option to the mix regardless of what the future holds for Van Dijk.

Murillo of Nottingham Forest has emerged as a player of interest to Liverpool, per the report.

The Brazilian, 22, is a wanted man at Anfield and as a left-footer, he would be viewed as the long-term successor to Van Dijk on the left side of the centre-back pairing.

Another player Liverpool are casting their eye over is Sporting CP star, Goncalo Inacio. Murillo with his Premier League experience could be seen as a safer bet, though he won’t come cheap…

Murillo price tag hinted / Chelsea threat revealed

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed Murillo as being on Liverpool’s radar in late-October.

But while Forest are yet to name a price for their star centre-half, sources told Galetti bids in the £60m-£70m range would be considered by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

We’ve also been told Murillo has made an impression on transfer chiefs at Chelsea too.

The Blues are expected to provide competition for Liverpool if Murillo is on the move in 2025.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold, Salah contract claims

In other news, The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, has offered insight into the contract situation of Mohamed Salah.

“All parties have remained tight-lipped over the discussions,” began Pearce. “It’s unclear what’s on the table compared to what Salah wants. His current deal is worth around £350,000 per week plus bonuses.

“If money is the overriding factor then surely the Saudi Pro League awaits. Liverpool wouldn’t be able to compete with those numbers.

“But there’s no indication Salah is ready to turn his back on chasing the biggest prizes as he approaches his 33rd birthday next June. His family are happy and settled in Cheshire.”

Elsewhere, Steve McManaman – who himself left Liverpool for Real Madrid as a free agent – has delivered his take on Alexander-Arnold walking that same path.

“Would I encourage it? I had the most wonderful time,” McMananman told TNT Sports.

“I think if you speak to somebody else, Michael Owen was only there for a year, he had a great time but came back. I personally don’t know Trent’s situation. I think Liverpool want him to stay but it’s entirely a personal thing, isn’t it?”

The former winger added: “Do Real Madrid want him? I think every club in the world would want him, someone of his calibre on a free… I think that goes without saying.

“But he might want to stay here – his family are here – or he might think ‘You know what, I’ve been here 20 years as a man and a boy, I’ll try somewhere new’. Because once he stays, if he does stay and sign a five-year, six-year deal here, he’s here for the future, isn’t he, he’s here for life.”

How Murillo compares to Van Dijk & Konate