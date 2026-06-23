Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Yan Diomande, according to a report, but TEAMtalk urges the Anfield faithful not to get carried away just yet and there appears several bg steps to overcome before a blockbuster deal can be finalised.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool this summer, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are keen on signing a top-class winger to replace him.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but sources have told us that the Reds still plan to sign another winger in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Diomande remains Liverpool’s top winger target, with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola another option for the Premier League club.

We understand that RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande and hand him a new contract with a release clause.

The German club value Diomande, who is starring for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, at £128million.

If Liverpool do decide to pay the sum, then Diomande would become the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Alexander Isak holds that record at the moment, having moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United last summer for £125m.

According to Media Foot, Liverpool already have the buy-in from Diomande, who is ready to move to Anfield.

The French news outlet has claimed that Liverpool ‘have an agreement with the player’, with his other major suitors, Paris Saint-Germain refusing to ‘to pay his exorbitant transfer fee’.

‘PSG have thrown in the towel’ in regard to a deal for Diomande, who is only 19 years old and is one of the most explosive wingers on the planet.

The report has noted: ‘After an initial round of observation and discussions, Liverpool and PSG have reached an agreement.

‘According to our sources, an understanding exists between the English club and Diomande’s representatives.

‘All that remains is for the club’s management to convince Leipzig regarding the transfer fee.’

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Liverpool fans should be cautious about Diomande ‘agreement’ claim

So far, it is only one news outlet claiming an agreement between Liverpool and Diomande.

We need to wait for other sources to back this revelation, and until that happens, we need to take this with a pinch of salt.

What TEAMtalk can reveal is that Diomande is attracted by the prospect of playing for Liverpool and working under manager Andoni Iraola.

Bailey reported on June 21: “We understand Liverpool believe the player is excited by the prospect of becoming one of the faces of a new era under Iraola and that he appreciates the faith the club have shown in him.

“Terms are not expected to be an issue and we can reveal Liverpool have already outlined a six-year contract, and there is a belief that the financial package on offer would be difficult for Leipzig to match, even with a lucrative extension proposal of their own.”

The German media, however, are adamant that Leipzig want to keep Diomande, with Liverpool yet to make a second offer after having their initial bid rejected.

Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze posted on X at 5:54pm on June 22: “Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s €100m package without setting a clear asking price.

“Internally, Leipzig remain firm in their desire to keep the player for at least one more season.

“Only an offer significantly above €100m, could persuade Leipzig to change their stance.

“The internal thinking is: no release clause, a rising market value, 19 y/o and a long-term contract in place.

“The player is not untouchable, but that is precisely why they are setting the price so high.

“As things stand, there has been no new offer from Liverpool yet.

“There has also been no offer from PSG.

“It’s a very dynamic situation.

“At the same time, discussions are ongoing with the player’s representatives regarding a salary increase and an adjusted contract.”

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