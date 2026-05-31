Richard Hughes ‘now pushing’ to sign Yan Diomande as he lines up new Liverpool manager

In the midst of appointing their new head coach, Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of top target Yan Diomande as they look to secure Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes decided to part company with Arne Slot on Saturday after discussions with the club’s owners and senior hierarchy.

Hughes is now pushing to bring Andoni Iraola to Anfield, but he also knows Liverpool cannot afford to delay their transfer plans.

As a result, talks over a deal for Diomande — a player Hughes has been working on since late last year — have gathered pace.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in April, Liverpool opened initial discussions over a move before the World Cup finals, and those talks have since progressed.

Diomande and his representatives are open to a move, although they continue to assess a number of attractive options.

One possibility is staying at RB Leipzig, who are keen to tie the Ivorian wonderkid to a new contract and keep him in the Bundesliga for at least another season.

Bayern Munich are also strong admirers and would be comfortable waiting until 2027 to make their move, a scenario that would suit Leipzig’s hopes of retaining the winger.

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Liverpool, however, want to act now.

Sources have told us that Liverpool believe this summer represents their best opportunity to land Diomande and are pushing hard to get a deal done.

Leipzig are demanding at least €100million (£87m, $116.6m) before considering a sale, but Liverpool are prepared to explore a deal at that level as they seek to fend off growing competition.

Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Arsenal on Saturday to win the Champions League for the second season in a row, are also interested, although their pursuit may depend on whether Bradley Barcola remains at the club.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all fully aware of Diomande’s situation, but unlike Liverpool he is not currently at the top of their respective wishlists.

That is one of the key reasons why Liverpool believe they are in a strong position to win the race for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

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