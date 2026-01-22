Liverpool are scouting two elite Bundesliga talents as part of their long-term recruitment strategy, with one tipped to replace Mohamed Salah, while the Anfield outfit are now reported to have jumped to the front of the queue for an outstanding £65million midfielder.

With Salah’s Anfield future seemingly hanging by a thread, especially following reports that the Saudi clubs have reignited their interest in Anfield legend, sporting director Richard Hughes is doing his due diligence on potential replacements.

Salah has returned to the Liverpool starting XI after AFCON, having played a full 90 minutes in the Champions League win over Marseille, but this could be his final season on Merseyside – leading to plenty of speculation over who could replace him.

Liverpool line up two Bundesliga standouts

Two players that are on the Reds’ radar are Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Said El Mala of Cologne, as reported by Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail.

Diomande is a player we have written about in abundance, with Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, PSG and Bayern Munich all keen on signing the explosive winger.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and laid on four assists so far this season and CaughtOffside have previously reported how Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete €100m (£87m / $117m) summer bid’ to win the chase for his services.

And now Steele has added to that speculation, writing: “Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Said El Mala of Cologne have both been watched, as reported by Daily Mail Sport earlier this month, and Liverpool are in the process of drawing up a shortlist of targets.”

As for El Mala, the 19-year-old is not quite as refined as Diomande and is considered raw but technically gifted and a player who has plenty of potential.

Indeed, the pair are arguably at opposite ends of the scale of what Liverpool are currently looking for, despite the fact they are the same age.

The Reds could even end up signing both, given Cody Gakpo’s struggles on the left wing this season and talk that the Dutchman could end up being replaced as well.

Either way, Liverpool are clearly keeping tabs on some of the best talent in European football, as they have one eye on the future.

Liverpool leading the way for Wharton

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, with our sources revealing the true extent of interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, having already previously detailed his price tag.

The Crystal Palace star has become one of the most sought-after players in England, positioning himself for a blockbuster switch away from Selhurst Park in 2026.

While, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are his main suitors, the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Real Madrid are also in the hunt, although the normally speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that it’s the Anfield outfit who now ‘lead the race’ to sign Wharton.

The report goes on to explain that Wharton has been impressed by Liverpool’s ‘solid long-term project’, despite their struggles to defend their Premier League title this term. The Res, meanwhile, view the 21-year-old as a ‘top-tier’ signing.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher provided a crucial update on Wharton on Tuesday, revealing that Palace will sell this summer if a £65million (€75m / $87m) bid comes in.

As for United’s stance, they are looking at Wharton as a long-term replacement for Brazilian veteran Casemiro, while Tottenham view the player a ‘dream’ partner for new £35m addition Conor Gallagher.

Both clubs remain firmly in the mix for the Three Lions star, although if the Fichajes report is to be believed, then it’s Liverpool who have now jumped to the front of the queue.

Alisson farewell

Respected Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch has revealed why he thinks this will be Alisson’s final year on Merseyside.

The veteran Brazilian has been one of the shining lights of a largely disappointing campaign for the Reds so far. However, with his contract due to expire in 18 months, there has been speculation that Liverpool could cash in on the 33-year-old.

The fact that his replacement, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is already in the building makes for a smoother transition in the keeper spot, and Lynch has a feeling that Alisson could be sold this summer.

“I think that [triggering a contract extension] could just be a protection to make sure they get the best fee. I don’t know, I just have this feeling around Alisson and have for a while that this might be his last season to be honest,” Lynch said, via Rousing the Kop.

“You weigh in the fact that there’s been interest in him the last couple of summers, he has had real opportunities to perhaps leave. Age, where he’s up to now, the fact that they bought Mamardashvili so clearly with the idea of him being the number one eventually. It just feels like one to really, really keep an eye on coming into the summer.”

