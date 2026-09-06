Liverpool may have found the heir to Alisson Becker’s kingdom at Anfield, but Genk manager Jess Thorup has expressed concerns about Lucca Brughmans.

Andoni Iraola’s side completed the signing of the talented goalkeeper on deadline day in a deal worth up to £30million. The 18-year-old has signed a six-year deal with Liverpool but will remain on loan at the Belgian team this term.

Following his transfer, Brughmans said, “Very happy and grateful. A huge step and an incredible opportunity. I’m proud, excited and looking forward to what lies ahead at this historic club, with the dream of one day wearing the shirt and playing at Anfield.”

The 6ft 7in keeper could replace Alisson in between the sticks at the Merseyside team for the 2026-27 season as the Brazilian – who joined from Roma in 2018 for £67m – is out of contract next summer.

The Reds also have Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, and Vitezslav Jaros on their books as questions mount over who will be their long-term successor to Alisson.

The 33-year-old is still arguably world-class, but the injuries have been stacking up, and when Mamardashvili has been called upon, the Georgian international has arguably not always covered himself in glory.

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Meanwhile, Brughmans will hope to consolidate his impressive work at the Belgian team this season, where he has made four appearances to date.

And even though the youngster will no longer be at Genk beyond this campaign, manager Thorup is clearly thinking about his welfare.

Genk to protect rising star Lucca Brughmans before Liverpool switch

Thorup says he has spoken to Brughmans about this “dream” transfer but wants to keep him grounded and somewhat out of the spotlight.

He told Het Laatste Nieuws, “Naturally, I’ve spoken to Lucca about his transfer. We talked about the experience of going to Liverpool, and the involvement of his family and so on. Every player dreams of this, and suddenly – before you fully realise it – you’re right in the middle of it. You need a moment to let something like that sink in.

“Of course, there’s a lot coming his way. He’s in the spotlight because of the fee involved. I’ll protect him at the right moments, because we mustn’t forget that the role of Genk’s first-choice goalkeeper is still quite new to him.

“Steven Frederix (the goalkeeping coach) and I will assess match by match whether we need to give him a rest. Even though he’s only 18, I can see that he remains calm and focused.

“He’s already been back on the training pitch for a few days. The realisation that his life has changed will probably sink in sometime over the coming weeks.”

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