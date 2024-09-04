Ryan Gravenberch has credited Arne Slot with helping to spark his great Liverpool revival this season saying that the head coach has given him confidence.

Gravenberch struggled to pick up the Jurgen Klopp style after arriving last season and looked like a player who might be set for an exit this summer.

However the Dutchman has found his place in Slot’s setup being the No 6 favoured by the coach in the Premier League outings thus far.

Gravenberch says that he has bought into the coach’s vision and feels that his improvement in performances can be put down to playing regularly and feeling good about himself and his game.

The Liverpool midfielder says that Slot has communicated his plans clearly and the players can see how well they have worked keeping them well onside.

“I’m just feeling good, if I’m honest,” the former Ajax man said when asked what had made the difference for him this term.

“Things are going well at the club and I just do my thing.

“He just gives me the confidence now, puts me in the starting line-up and it’s going well,” says Gravenberch.

“When playing again of course [it gives confidence], making minutes and for me in principle the trust is also added. I feel good about myself and it’s getting better over time.

“He’s a good trainer, he knows what he wants, he has a clear plan and so far we are executing it very well.”

Ryan Gravenberch thrives under Arne Slot

Gravenberch has been excellent in Liverpool’s midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and appears to be the player who has benefited the most from the failure to sign Martin Zubimendi.

His conversations with Slot put Gravenberch at ease as he felt he would cope well with being asked to focus on being a No 6 or No 8 in the midfield.

“I had a little chat with him [Slot] and he said I have to focus on the No.6 and No.8 positions,” he added of the talks between himself and his new coach.

“Now I play at No.6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I’ve enjoyed playing there.

“It’s a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further. I think at the end we can be a really dominant team.”

