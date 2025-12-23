Liverpool eye loan deal for 63-goal LaLiga striker or Man Utd flop as Prem hotshot also becomes Semenyo alternative

Alexander Sorloth and Igor Thiago have both been linked with Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo may be off the table for Liverpool as he closes in on a move to Manchester City, but Arne Slot’s side are still said to be exploring some interesting ways to strengthen their attack.

The recent injury to Alexander Isak means Liverpool may need cover for Hugo Ekitike up front. It also means Mohamed Salah won’t be going anywhere in January, but after the recent uncertainty over his long-term future at the club, the Reds would be wise to be scouring the market for options they can futureproof with.

Two Prem flops become new Liverpool striker options

Liverpool have reportedly placed two former Premier League flops on their shortlist of attackers to turn to in the wake of missing out on Semenyo.

With Semenyo hurtling towards Manchester City instead, Liverpool are refocusing ahead of the January transfer market. Indeed, sources had already stated they weren’t actively putting fresh work into the Semenyo deal in recent days.

But there are still calls for Liverpool to reinforce their attack after Isak’s injury from their most recent game – and two new options have been touted this evening.

According to a notorious X account said to be made up of ‘five elite reporters’, Liverpool are looking at short-term options for their attack and have brought two new names into contention.

The first is Memphis Depay, which would be interesting given his past with their rivals Manchester United. Memphis flopped at Old Trafford after his move a decade ago, but has built up a respectable career since, especially by becoming the Netherlands’ all-time record scorer.

Liverpool, of course, have a Dutch coach in the shape of Arne Slot and several players of the same nationality, namely Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Currently with Corinthians in Brazil, the 31-year-old Memphis last played in Europe for Atletico Madrid until 2024.

The other name mentioned as an option for Liverpool is one of Atleti’s current strikers, Alexander Sorloth.

The 30-year-old previously struggled to make the grade at Crystal Palace, but has more than 50 LaLiga goals to his name across spells with Real Sociedad, Villarreal and his current club.

It’s claimed he could be an option to take on loan for the second half of the season.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool add Thiago to shortlist

Liverpool are also now monitoring Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the wake of Isak’s injury, according to reports.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Thiago, who is one of the Premier League’s most in-form goalscorers this season.

Brentford wouldn’t want to lose Thiago midway through the season, but may have to resist interest from elsewhere if he keeps up his form – and the report claims Liverpool think he would fit into their plans well.

Of course, the Reds will have to weigh up how the addition of any new striker to compete with Ekitike will affect their squad balance once Isak returns later in 2026.

Wait goes on for Guehi amid ‘gentleman’s agreement’ claims

Meanwhile, Liverpool hope to sign Marc Guehi on a free in the summer after reporters like Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce played down expectations of him moving from Crystal Palace in January.

After coming so close to landing Guehi at the end of the last transfer window, Liverpool have reason to fear the race will be wide open heading into 2026, but the England defender is unlikely to be on the move next month.

Despite it being Palace’s last chance to cash in on their captain, those close to the player believe he is more likely to wait and secure a lucrative free transfer.

“As of today, there is still nothing advanced with any club for January,” said Romano.

“The feeling of those close to Marc Guehi is that the most likely outcome of this story is a move in the summer on a free transfer.

“There is Liverpool in the race, there is Bayern Munich in the race, more English clubs calling like Man City, also Barcelona and Real Madrid made some calls to understand the situation at the end of October, beginning of November.”

However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has added weight to theories that Guehi may have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to join Liverpool at the end of the season.

For now, those are just whispers, and Liverpool will have a bit longer to wait to learn if they will be Guehi’s next club.

READ NEXT: Slot sends Harvey Elliott most brutal of messages as Liverpool return talk is emphatically addressed