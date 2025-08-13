How are Liverpool's loanees getting on away from Anfield?

Liverpool have four players out on loan during the 2025/26 season and we’re keeping track of how all of them are getting on over their spells away from Anfield.

All of Liverpool’s loanees are aged 24 or under, so will be hoping to make the most of the chance of better gametime this season. After all, between them, they only have six competitive appearances for Liverpool to their name.

Dropping down into the EFL or moving abroad has opened up new horizons for these Liverpool players, but who will have the most fruitful time out on loan? And, on the flipside, who will this be the beginning of the end for?

Here, TEAMtalk will be guiding you through the form of each Liverpool loanee throughout the 2025/26 season.

Harvey Davies

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Crawley Town

Appearances: 3

Goals conceded: 8

After signing a new contract with Liverpool on the back of a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra, Davies is back in League Two with Crawley Town this season.

He’s played three times for Crawley so far – twice in the league and once in the EFL Cup – but has been on the losing side each time, conceding a cumulative eight goals.

However, he impressed in the cup defeat to Swansea City, with Crawley boss Scott Lindsey summarising: “I thought he was excellent. He’s a very good goalkeeper and he made some good saves. I thought he was very good with his kicking and his distribution.”

Vitezslav Jaros

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Ajax

Appearances: 1

Goals conceded: 0

Like fellow goalkeeper Davies, Jaros signed a new contract with Liverpool before heading out on loan for the season.

Having taken the no.1 shirt at Ajax upon his loan move, which has seen him follow former Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga, Jaros started their Eredivisie opener against Telstar and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Owen Beck

Position: Left-back

Club: Derby County

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Beck was on the bench for Derby’s first friendly after completing his loan move, but didn’t come on and hasn’t yet been able to feature since the season began due to a minor muscle strain.

“It’s important that we don’t rush them because we don’t want them to break down any further,” Derby boss John Eustace said about Beck and new teammate Matt Clarke ahead of their Championship opener.

Isaac Mabaya

Position: Right-back

Club: Wigan Athletic

Appearances: 3

Goals: 0

Mabaya has come on as a substitute in both of Wigan’s League One matches so far. He started as a wing-back in their EFL Cup game against Notts County next, but was taken off on a stretcher after getting injured in the first half.

“We’ll speak to Liverpool in the morning and we’ll see what’s best for him,” Wigan boss Ryan Lowe said after the game.

“But I’m just gutted for the kid, he’s a fantastic lad, he’s a great human being. I’ve monitored him for many years now, when I was at Preston; he’s had his ups and downs with injuries.

“We thought this might be the year he can kick on, us and Liverpool thought that.

“I don’t really know what it is at the moment, to be honest, I know it’s to do with his lower limb.

“I’m just gutted for him, he’s come here wanting to work hard, get in the team, I gave him an opportunity tonight and lo and behold after 20-odd minutes it’s not worked out.

“He’s been coming on the pitch for that type of time, so we just felt it was the right time to get maybe 45 minutes, maybe 60, but just disappointed for him.

“We’ll be there with him through thick and thin and I’m sure everyone at Liverpool will. We’ll see how he is, but it’s probably not looking good.”

