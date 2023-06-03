Liverpool lock onto £10.5m Prem defender signing to finally provide TAA with serious cover

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Kenny Tete from Fulham this summer in a move that could finally affect Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report.

Right-back is an area Liverpool might have to think about in the upcoming transfer window. They signed Calvin Ramsay there last summer, but he hasn’t been able to challenge Alexander-Arnold for a place much and missed the end of the season through injury.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, came under serious pressure earlier in the season for some defensive errors. He redeemed himself later in the campaign with some impressive performances in a hybrid role that allowed him to step into midfield more often.

Therefore, Liverpool might want to think about signing a right-back this summer that can either put pressure on Alexander-Arnold for the starting berth in case his form dips again, or even line up in the same starting XI as him to allow the academy graduate to fully concentrate on playing in midfield.

According to The Sun, Liverpool have become the frontrunners to sign Fulham right-back, Tete.

The Dutchman is about to enter the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage, which means he might be available for around £10.5m this summer.

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He played 31 times in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

In contrast, Alexander-Arnold played 37 times in the league, with two goals and nine assists representing his output.

Therefore, the current Liverpool player would still be the favourable option, but Tete would be the most serious competitor he has had for his place for a long time.

Liverpool in four-horse race for Kenny Tete

However, the report has warned that Liverpool are not his only suitors. Two other Premier League clubs are keen on Tete, as is one side from La Liga. Unfortunately, it has not yet come to light who those other three clubs are.

Before coming to English football with Fulham in 2020, Tete had played for Ajax in his native Netherlands and Lyon in France.

Hence, he has good pedigree and has played in the Champions League and Europa League before. Liverpool will be in the latter competition next season after their fifth-place finish.

Tete enjoyed a good season with Fulham, who marked their return to the Premier League with a top-half placing as they ended up in 10th.

But the 27-year-old, who should be in his prime years now, could take the next step of his career to return to a traditionally higher level.

Whether he would be content with a rotation role is another question, but it might depend on what tactical plans Jurgen Klopp has for Alexander-Arnold.

After the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, if now isn’t the time to try him in midfield, then it might never be.

Given the amount of money Liverpool might have to invest there – with a deal to take Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton looking likely to be their biggest bit of business – it could be a much cheaper solution to change the role of a player they already have and fill the gap at right-back for a much more affordable fee.

But realistically, Alexander-Arnold will probably continue to start games at right-back, so Tete would have to carefully consider his own place in Klopp’s plans if Liverpool’s interest is genuine.