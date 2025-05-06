Liverpool have been warned that tying Ibrahima Konate down to a new deal has to be their ‘next priority’ amid rising fears the defender could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in quitting as a free agent – while the Frenchman’s demands over a new deal at Anfield have also come to light.

The Reds have been left reeling after confirmation arrived that Alexander-Arnold – one of the world’s best right-backs and a player valued at circa £100m by the Reds – has decided to walk away from Anfield as a free agent and with a move to Real Madrid expected to be finalised in the coming days. But while Liverpool will be left licking their wounds from his exit, the club has been warned that they cannot afford to experience the same pitfalls again.

Indeed, while the contract sagas around Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have dominated the news around Arne Slot’s first season at the helm, they could soon find themselves in a repeat situation, with Konate also due to fall out of contract in summer 2026.

Talks over a new deal with the Frenchman – a £36m (€40m, $47.5m) signing from RB Leipzig in May 2021 – have been ongoing for some time, with Anfield officials first approaching his entourage over an extension in the autumn of last year. But while there was an initial optimism that an agreement would be struck, the two parties are yet to finalise an agreement to extend his stay.

Now fears are mounting that the 22-times capped France international could repeat Alexander-Arnold’s tactics and depart Merseyside as a free agent next summer.

Stating the importance of not letting that happen, Daniel Sturridge has told Sky Sports that Konate now needs to become Liverpool’s next major contract priority.

“You’ve got to lock up Konate,” Sturridge said, when reflecting on Liverpool’s summer business after the loss at Chelsea.

“That’s very important because his partnership with Virgil van Dijk has been key to the team’s success. Tying him down to a contract, I think, is the next thing they need to do.

“We’ve seen the talk this season around the contracts, we don’t want that going on with Konate next season,” Sturridge added.

How much Konate is seeking over new Liverpool deal

While not generating the same headlines as the likes of Mo Salah, Van Dijk and the rejuvenated Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s success this season, Konate has enjoyed comfortably the most consistent season of his time at Anfield and has played a significant role in their title charge.

Now locked in as the club’s preferred centre-half partner for Van Dijk, his consistency at the back and understanding with his teammates was been a vital component in their success.

“I think it’s important for the football club to have that consistency in defence,” Sturridge added. “It’s always good to have a partnership you can rely on and trust and have that triangle with the goalkeeper. So, I think that’s an important signing for them.”

As journalist David Ornstein points out, tying Konate to a new deal will not come easy.

“Let’s see what happens with Ibrahima Konate’s contract because it’s entering its last 12 months, and there may be more work to do in what’s expected to be a busy summer at Anfield,” he reported last month.

Currently on £80,000 a week at Anfield, Ornstein has suggested Konate is seeking a deal in the region of £200,000 a week to remain at Anfield – a pay hike of 150% and one which, if agreed to, would see him catapulted up Liverpool’s highest-earning stars.

READ MORE 🔴 The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

