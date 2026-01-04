Long-awaited Liverpool sale ‘finally possible’ as Euro giant prep initial loan bid

Juventus are preparing an initial loan bid to sign a Liverpool player whose exit is speculated every single window, and a report has explained why a deal is now ‘finally possible’.

Eyebrows were raised back in the summer window of 2024 when Liverpool paid £12.5m (add-ons included) to sign Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool didn’t lack for options on the wings at that time, yet the Reds viewed the Italian as a gamble worth taking.

The 28-year-old wasted no time winning the fans at Anfield over, though he’s found it much tougher to convince Arne Slot.

Put simply, Chiesa hardly ever plays. When he does, it’s often single-minute cameos off the bench.

His lack of opportunities have prompted talk of a return to Italy in each and every window since his arrival. It’s no different in the current window right now.

Tuttosport recently claimed Juventus were readying a bid to bring Chiesa back to Turin. The idea is to offer an initial loan deal that could be turned permanent in the summer.

The issue for Juventus is that until now at least, Chiesa has not agitated for an exit despite his minimal playing time. He remains committed to proving he’s a success on Merseyside, even though his World Cup hopes with Italy are slowly going up in flames.

But according to a fresh update from Calciomercato, Chiesa’s return to Serie A is now ‘finally possible.’

The report stated: ‘Who wants Federico Chiesa? The Italian winger just can’t seem to find his feet at Liverpool, and with [Italy manager] Gennaro Gattuso pushing to convince Enrico’s son to move on to a new environment in order to regain his fitness to be eligible for the [World Cup] squad, a departure from the Reds is finally possible.

‘Inter have considered it for a long time, but are focusing on other areas. Napoli and Roma currently have other priorities, although they’re keeping an eye on the opportunity.

‘So, two options remain, leading to Atalanta, but above all, to Juventus with [Damien] Comolli, who could completely overturn the decisions made by {Cristiano} Giuntoli just two years ago and bring back the prodigal son.’

Federico Chiesa to Juventus

TEAMtalk recently tasked transfer insider, Dean Jones, with looking into whether Chiesa could move on this month.

“It’s true that Chiesa is a transfer subject at Juve but the people I have spoken to are unsure about the player’s own stance,” explained Jones. “It’s definitely one that could open up but he needs to be fully on board.

“A problem Juve have is that Chiesa has been extremely determined to prove himself at Liverpool, almost to a fault. Really he should have left in the summer, his chances have been so few and far between, and he never gets a chance to truly build form.

“So now that they are touching base about trying to get him back to Italy, the top thing they want to discover is about the player’s desire.

“Is he willing to accept his time at Liverpool has not been wholly successful on a personal level or is he still wanting to stick it out?

“Making a decision like this, to go back to Juve, is a tough one because time has moved on and the conditions are different – but he’s only 28 and Juve want to convince him that the familiar surroundings of Turin could spark his career back into life.”

