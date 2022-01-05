Liverpool have missed out on signing Kacper Kozlowski after fellow Premier League side Brighton announced the completion of a deal for the Polish sensation.

Kozlowski, 18, is one of Poland’s hottest prospects. The central midfielder’s displays for Polish side Pogoń Szczecin were so strong that he has already become a regular in the national side despite his tender age.

Unsurprisingly, several English sides took note, most notably Liverpool and Brighton.

The pair were reported in late-December to be embroiled in a bidding war for the starlet. However, less than a week into the January window, the Seagulls have emerged victorious.

Via their official website, Brighton confirmed the capture of Kozlowski for an undisclosed fee.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated the final figure was £8m, with his contract running until the summer of 2026. The move is subject to international clearance, though that should not prove an issue.

Kozlowski will be loaned out to Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Premier League Seagulls have a track record of recruiting young talent from abroad and loaning them out to gain experience. Current first-team players Jakub Moder and Alexis Mac Allister are among those to have benefitted in recent seasons.

Brighton chiefs delighted with Kozlowski coup

Albion head coach Graham Potter said in a statement: “During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future. Kacper is a similar signing.

“He is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.”

Naby Keita to leave Liverpool as Klopp wants him gone Naby Keita hasn’t lived up to his price tag and Liverpool want him gone with Barcelona and Bayern favourites to sign him this summer

In June, Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship after coming off the bench in Poland’s 1-1 Euro 2020 draw with Spain at the age of 17 years and 246 days. That broke the short-lived record of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

He made 40 league appearances for previous club Pogon, scoring four times, including three this campaign.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: “He is a bright young talent and we’re very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper. He has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage.”

Bukayo Saka to Liverpool backed

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told that they will do well to sign Bukayo Saka because of his status both in the Premier League and in Arsenal’s rebuild.

While his Arsenal contract only runs out in 2024 following an extension last summer, reports have claimed that a move to Liverpool is on the cards.

The Reds have supposedly shortlisted Saka as a transfer target. Furthermore, he would reportedly be willing to move to Anfield if the chance arose. Not only that, but the winger’s representatives are also interested.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan insisted that Saka would be a fantastic Liverpool signing.

“Absolutely, I can see him at Liverpool,” the pundit said.

However, Whelan added that Saka has a vital role in Mikel Arteta’s team. As a result, he is one player Arsenal will not want to sell – whatever the offer.

“However, it seems to be that Mikel Arteta is building something really quite special at Arsenal right now,” Whelan added.

“I’m sure the club won’t want to let him go for any money and show their strength in the market. They’ll want to show they’re not a selling club and really continue with this rebuild.”

READ MORE: Liverpool forward hunt offered ray of hope over double-your-money LaLiga deal