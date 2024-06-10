Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed why he thinks Liverpool have made a ‘very good choice’ in appointing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

It’s all change at Anfield this summer for the first time since 2015 after Klopp walked away from his beloved role on Merseyside, leaving a huge void to fill in the process.

Klopp was handed an emotional farewell by Liverpool but now it’s up to Slot to try and put his stamp on the club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, one man who thinks the Reds got their decision-making spot on is Van Gaal, despite admitting that his fellow Dutchman faces an unenviable task.

“Yes, it’s a big job because Jurgen Klopp has done it fantastically,” he told Sky Sports. “So he (Slot) is the successor and it’s always more difficult But he is a good technical coach.

“I think at the moment he’s the best technical coach from the Netherlands. He was at that time free so I think Liverpool have made a very good choice.”

Slot already on Klopp’s level

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has also given his verdict on how he thinks Slot will get on at his old club, and it’s fair to say he holds him in high regard.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Wijnaldum said: “I trained at Feyenoord for a few days at the beginning of this season and saw how Slot worked.

“That was of a very high level; I thought that was really great.

“I can compare him to [Jurgen] Klopp and [Jose] Mourinho and say Slot is of the same level.”

And while Wijnaldum believes the Premier League will be a big challenge for Slot, he added: “That doesn’t mean he can’t replicate what he did at Feyenoord here.

“With Arne Slot, I believe Liverpool has truly secured a fantastic successor [to Klopp].

“It doesn’t matter at all that they don’t all know Slot inside and out in England yet. When I moved from PSV to Newcastle United, I had become the Dutch champion, played in the Dutch national team, and we played European football, but I didn’t have the feeling that they knew much about that there.

“The Premier League is so big and so good, they don’t really look at other countries. It’s somewhat comparable to what I’m experiencing now with the move to play outside of Europe. People just aren’t that interested.”

Slot will get his first taste of action as Liverpool boss on July 27 when the Reds face Real Betis in their first pre-season friendly of their US tour in Pittsburgh.