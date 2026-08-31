Liverpool are racing to complete a surprise signing worth £30m, and a medical is currently being undertaken as of Monday morning.

It’s promising to be a hectic end to the summer transfer window at Anfield, with the Reds aiming to sign a right winger ahead of selling Cody Gakpo to Manchester City for £85m.

However, there’ll also be movement in the goalkeeping position amid Giorgi Mamardashvili’s unhappiness at playing second fiddle for another season while in the prime of his career.

The giant Georgian is the subject of talks regarding a transfer to Nottingham Forest. While not fully established, the expectation is any exit would be a permanent move and not a loan.

Of course, Liverpool offloading Mamardashvili would only make sense for the Reds if they line up a worthy successor. Let’s not forget Allison Becker is 33, injury prone, and in the final year of his contract.

On Sunday, reporter Sacha Tavolieri broke news of Liverpool ramping up a deal to sign Genk stopper, Lucca Brughmans.

The Belgian already stands at 6ft 7in tall despite being just 18 years of age, and is widely regarded as one of European football’s premier goalkeeping prospects

Soon after Tavolieri’s exclusive, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, verified the news.

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool have made official club to club contact with Genk to sign Lucca Brughmans as new goalkeeper.

‘#LFC assessing whether to sign Brughmans for now if Mamardashvili goes to Nottingham Forest or eventually joining from 2027.’

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Lucca Brughmans undergoing Liverpool medical

And in a fresh update provided by Tavolieri on Monday morning, it can now be revealed Brughmans is undertaking a pre-emptive medical to ensure all the pieces are put in place in good time and there’ll be no late mishaps as the deadline approaches.

Tavolieri also reported on the projected transfer fee, with the Reds set to pay €35m / £30m for the ultra-talented teen.

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He wrote on X: ‘The Belgian goalkeeper is currently undergoing his medical tests as a precaution due to the tight schedule.

‘The transfer is valued at €35M. If Giorgi Mamardashvili signs for Nottingham, the Belgian will remain at Liverpool.

‘Otherwise, KRC Genk are expected to keep Brughmans on loan for another season.’

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