Liverpool remain hopeful they can persuade Ibrahima Konate to sign a new contract at Anfield and have now put forward their biggest salary offer to him yet, though three European super-powers are hovering over a possible free transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old defender has racked up 169 appearances for the Reds since arriving in a £36m (€42.5m, $49m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, and has won four major honours during his time at Liverpool.

But Konate is now just a matter of months from seeing his current deal expiring, despite the club having been locked in talks over an extension with his representatives since the autumn of 2024.

As it stands, Konate is now free to leave Anfield as a free agent on July 1 and already has permission to negotiate with overseas clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool believe the proposal they have placed on the table is the most lucrative one yet in terms of basic salary.

And while there is a new confidence from within the club that Konate will sign up, competition for the 26-times capped France international defender remains intense.

We can reveal that his representatives have fielded multiple approaches in recent weeks as Europe’s elite look to take advantage of his contractual situation…

Ibrahima Konate: Barcelona join Real Madrid in transfer chase

While Liverpool’s wage offer is understood to be the highest, rival clubs are able to offer more attractive overall packages thanks to the freedom that comes with signing a player on a free transfer – including sizeable signing-on fees and performance-related bonuses.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Real Madrid remain firmly in the race and have already presented an offer in principle to Konate’s camp.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also joined the hunt and are understood to have joined Inter Milan in proposing prospective deals as they attempt to lure the centre-half away from Merseyside.

The opportunity to secure a player of Konate’s calibre, still in his prime years, without paying a transfer fee has proved too tempting for several top European sides to ignore.

Liverpool, though, are pushing hard for clarity. TEAMtalk previously revealed that the club want a definitive answer from Konate by Easter as they look to avoid uncertainty dragging deep into the summer. That gives the player less than a month to reach a final decision over whether to stay or go…

Those within Anfield, though, are keen to understand the defender’s intentions as soon as possible, with his decision set to play a major role in shaping the club’s recruitment plans ahead of the next transfer window.

For now, Liverpool remain hopeful they can convince Konate that his future lies on Merseyside, but with some of Europe’s biggest clubs circling, the final outcome remains far from certain.

