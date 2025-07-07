Luis Diaz has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich despite Barcelona readying a new approach, and how a Liverpool sale would benefit Manchester United has been revealed.

Diaz, 28, has entered the final two years of his contract at Anfield. The Colombian is a vital asset for Arne Slot and co and enjoyed his most productive campaign in a Liverpool shirt last season, notching 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

However, Diaz is in a strange situation on Merseyside in that he is relatively lowly paid for a player of his calibre and Liverpool have no intention of offering a new deal.

In fact, the Reds are fully prepared to let Diaz leave as a free agent in 2027 knowing that aged 30 at that time, they’ll have benefitted from Diaz’s prime years.

Furthermore, Diaz being present over the next two seasons will aid their chances of lifting major honours. After successive windows of relative inaction, the Reds have splashed the cash this summer and hope to embark on a period of dominance.

Diaz has displayed no public dissatisfaction with his situation at Liverpool, though that’s not stopped high-powered sides from sensing an opportunity.

Barcelona made an approach for Diaz last month and were told in no uncertain terms by Liverpool that Diaz is not for sale.

Bayern Munich were next to try their luck earlier in July and their approach met the same fate as Barcelona’s. Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are believed to be weighing up a monster bid for the Colombian.

But despite Liverpool’s insistence they will not sell, the player appears to have warmed to an exit.

That’s according to a fresh update from BILD who state Diaz has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

That will ring alarm bells over at Barcelona who according to Fabrizio Romano, are planning an imminent second approach.

Barca were stung when Nico Williams chose to re-sign with Athletic Bilbao and aim to return to the negotiating table for Diaz. What’s more, Romano stated Diaz is “keen on the move” to the Spanish giant.

But if BILD’s report is accurate and personal terms with Bayern are agreed, it may be more accurate to state Diaz is just keen on leaving Liverpool full stop, irrespective of where he goes.

And if Liverpool do decide to cash in and Diaz joins Bayern Munich, Barcelona will turn their attention to Marcus Rashford…

Diaz to Bayern helps Man Utd

Man Utd are desperate to sell Rashford who along with Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, all have the green light to leave.

That quintet have also informed the club of their intention to leave, meaning all parties are singing from the same hymn sheet and exits are inevitable.

What remains unclear is where they’ll go and for how much, assuming Man Utd can negotiate permanent sales of course and don’t settle for loans.

Rashford’s dream scenario is signing for Barcelona and he’s both willing to play more centrally AND take a pay-cut to help seal a deal.

If Barcelona miss out on Diaz, just as they did with Williams, Rashford will be next up in their sights.

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Understand FC Barcelona want to try again for Marcus Rashford.

“A move for Luis Díaz is currently very unlikely, so Barca have reopened talks with Rashford.

“The 27 y/o winger is set to leave Manchester United, where he is under contract until 2028. Rashford has many enquiries, and Barcelona are one of them.”

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as pure profit on Man Utd’s books.

Those types of sales greatly enhance a side’s spending power and United require significant sales to bolster their kitty for additions beyond Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

