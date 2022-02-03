Luis Diaz will take no time at all to adapt at Liverpool if that is what Jurgen Klopp wants from his new signing, according to one pundit.

The Reds did not finish the January transfer window as one of the busiest clubs, with Diaz their only signing. However, they did not plan to make the signing at all and his arrival now is a bonus.

Indeed, Tottenham initially led the race for the Colombia winger, which sprung Liverpool into action.

And despite making only one signing, manager Klopp insisted that Diaz is a player he has been tracking for a “very long time” and was a key target for the summer.

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 18 league games for Porto this season before his move. And ex-Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko is one keen observer of the player.

In fact, Sissoko compared Diaz to Luis Garcia, one of his former Liverpool team-mates and a fan-favourite signing under Rafael Benitez.

“He is a very good signing, I have seen Luis Díaz play with Porto, and I liked him a lot,” Sissoko told AS. “He is a very talented player, he is young, and Liverpool needed a player with his conditions.

“Luis is going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly. He is a player who has quality and has a goal. If he shows his quality from the start, the Liverpool fans are going to love him.

He [Luis Diaz] has the same quality as Luis Garcia, both with a lot of quality on the wing. Luis Diaz has a lot of talent and a lot of quality.”

Diaz scored 41 goals in 125 games for Porto overall. He has also scored seven goals in 31 caps for Colombia.

As for his arrival at Liverpool, Klopp has a reputation of easing his new signings into action.

Indeed, Andy Robertson and Fabinho took their time to settle at Anfield but are now regular starters for Klopp.

And if Klopp decides to throw Diaz in straight away, Sissoko feels that the winger would be able to handle the pressure.

“In Liverpool, with a coach like Klopp, he will adapt very quickly and show all his talent,” Sissoko added.

“Jurgen Klopp is going to make Diaz take another step towards being a great player,

“Klopp is a perfect coach for him because he trusts his players, and that is going to help him adapt and do things well.

“If Jurgen Klopp sees that Luis Diaz is fine, he will put him in from the first game. Little by little, he will enter the main team.”

Diaz could make his debut either on Sunday against Cardiff in the FA Cup or against Leicester in the Premier League next Thursday.