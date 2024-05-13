Luis Diaz drops huge hint on Liverpool exit as Reds accelerate new winger signing

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has dropped a huge hint on where his future lays amid speculation he’ll replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG, while a top source has confirmed the Reds are exploring the market for a new addition on the flanks.

Mbappe leaving PSG as a free agent this summer was the worst kept secret in football. The French megastar is heading for Real Madrid and official confirmation of his PSG exit came over the weekend.

Mbappe has operated at close to a goal-per-game over the last six seasons in Paris. He’ll leave a giant void in the frontline and on the left wing specifically.

One player PSG have been heavily linked with signing as Mbappe’s replacement is Luis Diaz of Liverpool.

What’s more, Diaz’s father has done little to dampen suggestions his son will eventually leave the Reds for a European powerhouse.

Indeed, the player’s father previously admitted he and his son have “not given up hope” of one day joining one of the Spanish giants (Real Madrid, Barcelona).

Furthermore, the trusted David Ornstein revealed a fortnight ago that Liverpool are in the market for a new addition on the wings.

Liverpool target new winger; Diaz contract delay

“I’ve already heard from multiple contacts they’re [Liverpool] looking for a wide player. I don’t know if that’s to add to what they’ve already got,” Ornstein said on the Athletic FC podcast.

“Is it because there’s been speculation around the future of Luis Diaz, who’s yet to sign a new contract, which is quite unusual for a player who’s done so well. He’s been linked with moves elsewhere; let’s wait and see on that…”

As Ornstein alluded to, Diaz remains on the original terms he agreed upon joining Liverpool from FC Porto in January, 2022.

Diaz is understood to earn a modest £55,000-a-week. The impact he’s had at Anfield certainly suggests he warrants a hefty pay rise, though as yet Liverpool have shown no desire to open discussions over an extension. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

But according to Diaz himself, talk of leaving Liverpool any time soon could be wide of the mark.

Diaz’s big hints on Liverpool stay

When speaking to the club’s media after winning Liverpool’s player of the month award for April, Diaz insisted he’s “very happy” at Anfield.

Furthermore, the Colombian declared “great years are coming” for Liverpool who’ll embark on a new chapter this summer when Arne Slot replaces Jurgen Klopp.

“I have grown a lot,” began Diaz. “From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez too have been linked with leaving, though the common consensus is neither player will depart this summer.

As such, it appears Liverpool hope to add to what they already have in the wide berths rather than replace.