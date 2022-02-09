The father of Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz has revealed how it was a “dream” for the attacker to join the club instead of two hesitant transfer rivals.

Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz in January as their only mid-season addition. Jurgen Klopp explained how they would only add a player in January that they also wanted in the summer, and that was the plan with the forward.

He will provide strong competition for the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. Indeed, he already has one appearance under his belt for his new club and played a part in a goal.

Having made a good first impression, Diaz will aim to continue his form to show he and Liverpool made the right transfer decision.

The Merseyside outfit were not the only suitors for the Colombian attacker. Tottenham were close to signing him before their own deal collapsed.

However, arriving at Liverpool represents a dream come true for Diaz, his father (also called Luis) has explained.

Diaz senior told Blog Deportivo (via Sport Witness): “There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team.

“After the first game, he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players.”

It is no secret that Tottenham wanted to sign Diaz before his Liverpool move was confirmed. However, his father accused them – and summer suitors Roma – of hesitating too much.

Asked about the other suitors, he said: “Tottenham was one. Roma was also left behind in the process.

“They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool were faster than them. They needed him and they took him away.”

Luis Diaz backed for Liverpool success

As stated, both parties will be keen to justify the transfer in the months to come.

One man who thinks Diaz can succeed at Liverpool is former Colombia and Middlesbrough striker Hamilton Ricard.

The 25-year-old’s direct approach should make him a seamless fit, his compatriot claims.

“A guy who has all the conditions to succeed in Liverpool and in the English League. He’s always been quick, going to the front,” Ricard told Futbolred.

“There is a clear code, that the first pass is forward; if it is not possible, to the side; if it is not possible there either, the last option is to throw it backwards. It’s a code they have there.”

Away from the pitch, Ricard then advised Diaz to focus on his football and not on social media, to ensure he fully integrates in the English game.

Should all go to plan, the forward should then keep the famous front three on their toes.

Ricard added: “[I hope] that Luis Diaz is going to play football, that he concentrates on growing as a player. On being more powerful, faster, just playing ball, that the rest will be given.

“That he is not going to be careless in social networks; the English do not like that. Let him focus on playing football and he’s going to have Brits eating out of his hand for life.

“The player must concentrate 100%, because that is what he gives. Everything that Luis Diaz has achieved has been for the ball, changing the life of his family, it was for the ball. Not because of his followers, not because of his social media or talking.

“I don’t know if he will need more muscle mass. But the fact of playing with Mane, Salah, Firmino, with them, he will grow much more. They will take advantage of him and he will take advantage of them.”

