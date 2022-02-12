The father of Luis Diaz has shed light on the two reasons why the Colombian chose Liverpool despite interest from Tottenham and Man Utd.

The 25-year-old was snapped up by Liverpool last month, and by all accounts, the move was made six months early. What prompted Liverpool to spring into life was interest from Spurs and the Red Devils.

Indeed, Tottenham in particular had looked to steal a march on Liverpool, but ultimately had to settle for Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus instead.

Liverpool’s new flyer cost an initial £37.5m and wasted little time in forging a brilliant partnership with Andy Robertson down the left against Leicester. Indeed, Diaz’s display was so good that he scooped the man of the match award in TEAMtalk’s player ratings.

Now, Diaz’s father – Luis Manuel Diaz – has opened up about his son’s move in Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The quotes were carried by Sport Witness, and the father explained Liverpool’s style of play and the lure of playing under Jurgen Klopp made moving to Anfield the obvious choice.

“Changes can bring with them advantages and disadvantages,” said Diaz’s father when admitting his son had to think twice about leaving Porto during a title challenge.

“He left FC Porto at a very high level but arrived concentrated and focused on doing his job.

“It’s important to have this strong confidence from the coach, the way he was received was important.

“There’s a group of people already around him concerned about his immediate progress. What I know best as a father is that he enters the pitch to give more than what he’s been doing and gives himself to the fullest.”

Diaz expects starring role

Diaz’s father then suggested his son won’t view himself as a simple back-up to Sadio Mane.

“He knows what he wants,” continued Luis Manuel. “He left FC Porto having a great season and he doesn’t see himself doing less at Liverpool.

“He’s aware that he’s in an elite team. A complete club that he has everything and many top players and high performance. He’s already shown that he’s at a level that will allow him to help the team.

Finally, Luis Manuel admitted the specific reasons why his son chose Liverpool.

“The impact was big, many people have been talking about him and his qualities,” he continued.

“Several clubs tried to sign him, but he wanted Liverpool for what they play and for the manager.

“He sees in Klopp the same commitment and demand he had at FC Porto with [Sergio] Conceição. They are coaches who make the athlete grow with work, sacrifice and a lot of focus.”

Klopp, Robertson temper Luis Diaz hype

Meanwhile, Klopp was effusive in his praise for his new Colombian in the aftermath of their Foxes victory.

The winger forged an instant connection with Andy Robertson down the left, though the Scot was keen to remind people Mane is still around in his post-match interview.

Nonetheless, Klopp insisted it was one of “the best first games” he’s seen from a new signing, though urged patience despite the fast start.

“He has the skillset and character,” said the German. “One of the best first games I saw from a new player but we have to see how he adapts, there’s no rush.

“It was a good chance to start him with Sadio not here and Mo back from an intense tournament. Yes, Luis showed up.”

