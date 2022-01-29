Juventus forward Paulo Dybala would be the perfect fit to join Luis Diaz in a new-look Liverpool attack, according to one pundit.

The Reds have for so long enjoyed the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. In fact, they have hit over 250 goals for Liverpool between them since they all arrived.

However, they will all be 30 next year, when they will also be in the final year of their current contracts. As such, talk of a change in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks has grown in recent months.

The arrival of Diogo Jota in September 2020 was the first sign of a change. And the 25-year-old has effectively took Firmino’s starting role in the front line.

On Friday, however, Liverpool hijacked the transfer race for Porto winger Diaz, also 25. The Colombia international looked like he would be moving to Spurs, but the Reds now lead the race for him.

Furthermore, Klopp’s side have reportedly registered interest in Juve forward Dybala. The Argentina international is in the final year of his deal and has yet to sign an extension. As a result, he could be available as a free agent in the summer.

According to former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips, Dybala would be a good option if Salah – who is in contract negotiations of his own – does not renew terms at Anfield.

Asked if Dybala could sign this summer, Phillips told Football Insider: “No, if I’m being honest.

Liverpool beat Spurs to signing Luis Diaz from Porto Tottenham will miss out on Luis Diaz as Liverpool reignite their interest in the winger

“Not when you’ve got Diogo Jota, Mane, and Salah all back fit and firing. Not many in the world could break into that front three.

“Whoever comes, whether it’s Dybala or someone else – they’ll have to fight for their place.

“Of course, we don’t know whether the contract of Salah is going to be resolved. If he’s going to move on, then obviously that will free up a spot.

“But at the minute, no one is breaking in ahead of those three – they’re three of the best in the world.”

Salah has stressed that he is not asking for anything “crazy” in his new deal and Klopp has quietened concern over the talks.

Liverpool given Diaz transfer verdict

In any case, Jota and Diaz look like the long-term future of Liverpool’s attack if the Reds can get a deal for the latter over the line.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 league games for his Portuguese employers this season.

What’s more, he starred against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League in November.

And a regular observer of Diaz has given the Reds an exciting verdict on their potential new arrival.