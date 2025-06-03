£71m bid INCOMING for ‘world level’ Liverpool star who’s ‘prepared to leave Anfield’

Al-Nassr are ready to approach Liverpool to sign one of their best players, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has also revealed how Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could be affected.

Liverpool have just finished a very successful campaign, with manager Arne Slot leading the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season in charge. The Merseyside club also reached the final of the Carabao Cup.

With the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all likely to come back stronger next season, Liverpool are aware of the need to refresh their squad in the summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong has already joined from Bayer Leverkusen and Florian Wirtz could potentially reunite with the Dutchman at Anfield, but Liverpool have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher to Real Madrid and Brentford, respectively.

Another player that Liverpool could have to offload in the summer transfer window is Luis Diaz.

The Spanish media have claimed that Diaz has told Liverpool that he will not sign a new contract and wants to join Barcelona.

Trusted journalist Jacobs has revealed that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr could offer Liverpool as much as €85million (£71.5m, $96.7m) for the Colombia international winger, who was described as “a top, top world-level player” by Klopp on TNT Sports during his time as the Liverpool manager.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Al-Nassr set to approach Liverpool over Luis Díaz after receiving central approval to make a bid. Could be as high as €85m.

“Unclear if Diaz wants to go to Saudi while Barcelona remains an option, but the Colombian winger is one of Al-Nassr’s top targets.

“No urgency like Al-Hilal to resolve before the Club World Cup, but an acceptance within the club they need to show ambition in June to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.”

Jacobs has added in GiveMeSport that Diaz ‘has decided that he is prepared to leave Anfield ahead of next season’.

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho an alternative to Luis Diaz

Jacobs has reported in GiveMeSport that Al-Nassr are not putting all of their eggs in one basket and have identified alternatives to Diaz.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo are on the Saudi Arabian club’s radar.

Al-Nassr will make a bid for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, too.

Jacobs has added that if Diaz decides to join Barcelona, then Al-Nassr could focus on sealing a deal for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho.

‘Al-Nassr may turn their attentions towards Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho if Diaz opts against joining after Barcelona have also been showing interest and he has not clarified whether he wants to stay in Europe, GMS sources understand, while Feyenoord defender David Hancko is also high in their thinking,’ wrote Jacobs in GiveMeSport.

