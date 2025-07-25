Liverpool make complete U-turn on Luis Diaz because of Alexander Isak

Liverpool have changed their tune on Luis Diaz, according to a journalist, with the Premier League champions planning to use his sale to fund a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as Barcelona president Joan Laporta lifts the lid on his pursuit of the Colombia international winger.

Diaz has been a star for Liverpool since joining from FC Porto in 2022. A regular in the Liverpool starting line-up, the Colombia international winger showed his versatility by playing as a centre-forward on 15 occasions last season, as Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Merseyside club.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but the winger could leave this summer, with Bayern Munich determined to sign him.

Bayern have had an offer for Diaz already turned down this summer, with The Guardian reporting on July 15 that the Bundesliga club’s bid of €67.5m (£58.8m, $79.2m() for the winger was rejected.

Liverpool were said to have ‘reiterated that the 28-year-old was not for sale’ and ‘are relaxed over the contract situation’.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 20 that Liverpool value Diaz at £65m (€75m, $88m) (initial, fixed fee).

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Bayern are now planning to make a second and improved bid for Diaz ‘in the next hours’. The offer will be worth €70m (£61m, $82m) plus €10m (£8.7m, $11.8m) in add-ons.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 8:21am on July 25: “Liverpool Football Club’s expected to receive a €70M + €10M bid from FC Bayern Münich for Luis Diaz in the next hours.

“Talks are underway between clubs as #LFC won’t suppress the Colombian’s desire to leave.

“That deal would also help the Reds to proceed on Isak. #FCBayern”

What is interesting about Tavolieri’s claim is that Liverpool are now softening their stance on Diaz to fund a move for Isak.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to break the news on Thursday morning that Isak wants to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool still keen on signing Sweden international despite securing the services of Hugo Ekitike this week.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are aware that Isak could cost over £130m (€150m, $176m), and it appears as though the Premier League champions are now ready to offload Diaz to fund a move for the striker.

Colombian journalist, Pipe Sierra, recently reported that Diaz has ‘requested’ Liverpool to sell him to Bayern if they are not willing to hand him a new deal, and it seems that the Reds could be about to do that.

Why Barcelona did not sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool

Tavolieri is not the only journalist who is reporting that Liverpool could truly sell Diaz to Bayern in the summer transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has also reported that Bayern are confident that the winger will be part of their team next season.

Falk told CaughtOffSide this week: “Bayern Munich are increasingly certain that they will sign Luis Diaz in the end.

“Now, it’s just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool. The Bavarians already had two offers turned away; the first being €52m [£43.3m, $61m] and the second being €67.5m [£58.5m, $79.3m].

“But now, Bayern are in negotiations directly with the Reds. They want to find a way to get the deal over the line; they don’t want to have to make another offer, which could be rejected – they’re determined to find a solution.

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m [£12.1m, $16.5m] gross per year.

“I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7m [£2.3m, $3.2m] net at Liverpool – so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”

Barcelona were keen on Diaz as well this summer, but the Spanish champions have signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United instead.

Speaking about interest in Diaz, Barcelona president Laporta told Mundo Deportivo: “It’s true that I liked Diaz, a very complete player, but due to his contract situation with Liverpool, it was complicated – although I appreciate the player who wanted to join us.”

Latest Liverpool news: Mass exodus, Man Utd truth about Isak

IN FOCUS: Why Luis Diaz is so important for Liverpool