Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has made a clear decision on his future amid strong interest from Barcelona, with a report in his native Colombia claiming the big issue that the Reds have to overcome to keep hold of the star, as another big-name forward could be on his way out of Anfield.

Since his £37m move from FC Porto in January 2022, <Diaz has established himself as one of the best players for Liverpool and has become a fan favourite. The Colombia international was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jurgen Klopp, and he has kept his place in the Reds’ starting lineup under Arne Slot.

Diaz is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, and there has been speculation in the Spanish press that Barcelona are keen on signing him at the end of the season.

There have been reports that Diaz is not happy at Liverpool, with the chance to move to Barcelona seen favourably by the 28-year-old winger.

Those reports have now been backed by sources in Colombia. Antena 2 has reported that Barcelona have already told Liverpool that they plan to make an offer of €70 (£59m, $72m) for Diaz in June.

Barcelona are reportedly confident that Diaz wants to join the LaLiga giants at the end of the season. The Spanish club’s Sporting Director, Deco, has already spoken to people who are closest to the winger and has received positive feedback.

According to Antena 2, Diaz has told Liverpool that he will not sign a new contract until and unless he is offered a deal that matches his impact on the club.

The report does not mention what Liverpool’s response has been to Diaz’s demands, as Slot’s side aim to win the Premier League title and go far in the Champions League this season.

Darwin Nunez also linked with Liverpool exit

It is not only Diaz who could leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, there is uncertainty over the future of Darwin Nunez too.

While TEAMtalk has not been able to verify claims that Manchester United are keen on Nunez, we understand that there is interest in the Uruguay international striker from the Saudi Pro League.

We understand that Al-Hilal have not made a bid yet for Nunez, but Al-Nassr could potentially make a move for a forward if Anderson Talisca joins Fenerbache.

Al-Ittihad could potentially bid for Nunez in 2025, but for that to happen, former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema would have to leave as their quota of any-age foreigners is full.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Liverpool are “by no means desperate to offload Nunez” and have not yet set a valuation on the striker.

Latest Liverpool news: Stiller interest, Davies talks

Liverpool are keen on signing a new midfielder in the January transfer window, and one of the players they are monitoring for that position is Angelo Stiller.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that VfB Stuttgart star Stiller is on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool scouts have been following Stiller closely in recent weeks and have been impressed with the 23-year-old, as manager Arne Slot looks to add a new defensive midfielder to his squad in the middle of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Stuttgart are willing to sell Stiller in January, but Liverpool will have to cough up €40m (£33.8m, $41.2m) in transfer fees for the Germany international.

Liverpool are also ramping up their hunt for a left-back. Reports in the German media have reported that the agent of Alphonso Davies will hold talks with the Reds over a potential summer move.

Davies is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season. While the German giants are trying to convince the left-back to sign a new deal, his agent is courting interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain this week claimed that Madrid already have an agreement in place with Davies, but it has now emerged that it is not so cut and dried.

Meanwhile, it now looks very likely that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s days at Liverpool are numbered. The right-back has reportedly told the Reds that he plans to leave Anfield and join Madrid.

Los Blancos have had a bid for the England international already turned down, with a report claiming that they plan to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep the defender with a new and improved bid soon.

It will be interesting to see what Liverpool do in the event Madrid make a second bid. Losing the right-back now would affect their chances of winning the Premier League title this season, but it would be very bad business for the club if they let go of one of the finest players in the world as a free agent in the summer.

