Liverpool could sell Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window if they are able to bring Alexander Isak to Anfield, with a report in Spain claiming the “agreement” that the Newcastle United striker has with his club, while sources reveal to TEAMtalk the Magpies’ true stance on the Sweden international.

Diaz has been one of the best signings for Liverpool in recent years, with the £37.5million transfer fee they paid to FC Porto for the forward in January 2022 proving to be a bargain. One of the quickest and most dynamic players in the Premier League who also works extremely hard, the Colombia international winger has scored 37 goals and given 16 assists in 133 appearances for the Reds so far in his career.

Despite being a winger by trade, Diaz has played as a centre-forward on 11 occasions for Arne Slot’s team this season. The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Liverpool this campaign, with his latest strike coming against Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to Sport, despite Diaz’s impressive performances, Liverpool could cash in on him at the end of the season if they are able to secure the services of Newcastle striker Isak.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on a deal for the Colombian, who himself is said to have “a great desire” to play for the LaLiga club.

The report has noted Liverpool’s interest in Isak and has stated that if the Merseyside club are able to do a deal with Newcastle for the Sweden international, then they could let Diaz leave.

Sport has reported that Isak has “a verbal commitment from Newcastle to accept selling him” in the summer transfer window if a club offers more than €100million (£83.3m / £105m).

Isak himself “has ambitions to make a step up”, with Arsenal, Chelse and Liverpool all interested in him.

Barcelona have taken a shine to Isak too, but the Spanish giants cannot afford to pay Newcastle’s asking price.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Truth about Luis Diaz and Alexander Isak revealed

Sport is a very reputable source, but one has to note that they are a Spain-based publication and cover stories from Barcelona’s point of view.

Here at TEAMtalk, we understand that both Diaz and Isak could stay at their respective clubs.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported this month that Liverpool are keen on tying down Diaz to a new contract.

There is indeed interest from Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but Liverpool are in talks with the winger over a new deal that will extend his stay at Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are interested in Isak.

We also understand that the Newcastle striker himself is interested in a move to Anfield.

However, the Magpies are not willing to sell the striker and plan to hold talks with him in the summer over a new contract.

Latest Liverpool news: Jorrel Hato competition, Kelleher exit

Liverpool are facing competition from Real Madrid for Ajax star Jorrel Hato.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keen on a deal for Hato in the summer of 2025 and were even considering trying to sign him late in the winter window.

However, a report in Spain has now claimed Madrid are planning to make a bid of €40million (£33.3m / $42m) plus bonuses to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

The defending Spanish champions are so keen on Hato, who can play as a centre-back or left-back, that they are even willing to include a player to sweeten the deal.

Along with Diaz, Liverpool could also sell Caoimhin Kelleher at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle want to sign the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Kelleher himself is ready to sever ties with Liverpool at the end of the season, knowing fully well that he will never become the first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

A new report has claimed that Liverpool are ready to part ways with Kelleher, who is refusing to sign a contract extension.

The Reds are ready to offload the goalkeeper if they get £30-40million in transfer fees for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and is extremely fast.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign a new defender in the summer of 2025 and are targeting a deal for Van de Ven.

POLL: How much do you think Alexander Isak is worth?