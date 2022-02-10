Porto and former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has revealed his role in helping Jurgen Klopp snap up Luis Diaz for the Reds in January.

Liverpool made only one acquisition in the winter window, but Diaz was a player Klopp had been tracking for a long time. In fact, Klopp planned to wait until the summer to sign him until Tottenham registered interest.

And towards the end of last month, the Reds therefore sprang into action to quickly wrap up a deal.

Colombia international Diaz gave Liverpool a glimpse of what he can offer in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Cardiff. The 25-year-old winger pressed successfully to set up an assist not long after coming on.

Serbian midfielder Grujic, who left Anfield last summer for a second spell at Porto, has now revealed his role in the transfer.

“Some people from the club asked me what Luis was like as a person,” Grujic told The Athletic.

“They asked me about his behaviour off the field. I told them that he was a great guy who would fit easily into any group of lads.

“I also spoke a bit with Luis about Liverpool. Luis was very happy that a club like Liverpool were interested in him.”

Grujic also admitted that Porto “didn’t expect” Diaz’s shock exit. The player was on international duty when Liverpool stepped up interest, so his club team-mates “didn’t have a proper goodbye”, Grujic added.

Nevertheless, the midfielder, who was Klopp’s first signing at Anfield, cannot see anything other than the manager’s latest addition being a success.

“I don’t see any other option than a successful relationship between Luis, the club and the fans,” Grujic said.

“I’m already seeing that the fans are loving him because of his technical and offensive qualities.

“I’m sure the Liverpool fans will get more and more excited about Luis because he has so much to offer.”

Luis Diaz adds to fearsome Liverpool ranks

Diaz’s arrival has factored into Klopp admitting that he has the “strongest squad – no doubt” of his Liverpool reign.

The winger will compete with Sadio Mane on the left of Liverpool’s attack for now. Klopp also has Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott – among others – to count on.

In midfield, meanwhile, Klopp has his regulars in Fabinho Jordan Henderson, but injury-prone duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are also fully-fit.

Defence is arguably where Klopp has enjoyed the most change, though.

Last season, the Reds suffered an injury nightmare with all three senior options out for the long-term. However, Klopp now has five players to choose from.